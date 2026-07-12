Obsession Just Broke Its Biggest Box Office Record To Date, But It’s Probably the Last

Obsession is a massive hit, and it is easily the most surprising release of 2026. What looked to be another basic horror movie with an interesting premise, it blew up thanks to big word of mouth and positive reviews. It is one of two movies, along with Backrooms, that helped overtake blockbusters like Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and Masters of the Universe at the box office. Both of those horror movies eclipsed $400 million at the box office, and both remain considerable success stories, still rolling through the summer in theaters. Obsession just broke one more major record, and it is the biggest yet.

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Obsession just broke the record to become the highest-grossing original horror movie of the 21st century. With its current weekend totals, Obsession has reached $426.7 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. It has not only become the highest-grossing original horror movie released since 2000, but also moved into 10th place for all horror movies of all time.

Obsession Finally Preparing for Home Releases

Image Courtesy of Focus Features

Obsession’s $426.7 million puts it right below The Exorcist, which made $430.8 million. It also moved ahead of other original 21st-century horror movies like Signs ($408.2 million) and Sinners ($370.9 million). There are several 21st-century horror movies ahead of it, but none of them are original stories. Some are based on books (It, I Am Legend, World War Z), and the others are sequels (IT CHAPTER TWO, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice). The only original horror movie that sits above it is The Sixth Sense, which made $672.8 million after it was released in 1999.

It has been only five days since Obsession broke a different record that was just as impressive. At that time, it had the highest box office take ever for a movie made for under $1 million. What is most impressive about that is that the original record holder was a 53-year-old movie starring Bruce Lee. Obsession beat out Enter the Dragon for the record, with both movies breaking the $400 million mark. Obsession cost $750,000 to make, and Enter the Dragon cost $850,000. The movie still falls below titles like Paranormal Activity and The Blair Witch Project for the actual most profitable when comparing budget to box office.

This will be the last box office record that Obsession will break, though. Obsession will debut on Peacock on July 17, and the streaming debut will officially kill its box office run. The original digital release was delayed as a result of its phenomenal box office run. Now, the movie can advertise itself as the 21st century’s most successful original horror movie when it hits streaming.

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