5 Most Exciting Horror Movies Still To Come This Summer After Incredible $534M Successes

This year has been an incredible one for horror movies, especially for those films that no one thought would become box office smashes. While there were high hopes for the new Scream movie and the latest 28 Years Later release, it was two smaller movies that dominated the box office. Backrooms, based on the popular YouTube series of the same name, has made $248.4 million after its third weekend, while underdog horror film Obsession has surpassed $286.4 million over five weeks. For anyone looking for more horror to enjoy this summer, there are five more big movies coming before summer ends, with two as part of successful franchises and the other three as possible underdogs hoping to conquer the box office like Obsession and Backrooms.

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From new additions to the Insidious and Evil Dead franchise to three lesser-known releases, here are the rest of the summer’s major horror movie releases.

5) Ice Cream Man

Image Courtesy of Iconic Events Releasing

While his output is often hit or miss, Eli Roth is back in 2026 with his new horror release. Roth was last in theaters with the video game adaptation of Borderlands in 2024, and his last horror movie was the holiday slasher Thanksgiving in 2023. The new Ice Cream Man looks like it will fit the same nature of Thanksgiving, with a serial killer heading into small-town America.

The synopsis reveals that a mysterious ice cream man shows up in a suburban town, and all his sweet treats turn children into homicidal maniacs. While Thanksgiving played out like a traditional slasher movie with dark humor throughout, the new horror movie looks more like a crazed infection story, with the murderous kids running rampant in what the trailer reveals will be a disgustingly gory and bloody massacre. Ice Cream Man arrives in theaters on August 7th.

4) Insidious: Out of the Further

Image Courtesy of Sony

Insidious: Out of the Further is the sixth movie in the Insidious franchise, following the 2023 release of Insidious: The Red Door. That last movie was directed by franchise star Patrick Wilson and was poorly reviewed, but the production company hopes for a rebound with the new movie. Out of the Further serves as a sequel to The Red Door, and it brings back Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier.

The rest of the cast is mostly new, and the trailers show it is a new family, and a new child who is going through the haunting. However, this movie takes things in a different direction because Elise tells the new victims in the trailer that they can actually bring the demons back to the real world. Elise then tries to help them learn how to stop this before things get out of control. The new Insidious movie arrives on August 21st.

3) Her Private Hell

Image Courtesy of Neon

What is almost assuredly going to be the most polarizing horror movie of the summer of 2026 is Her Private Hell. That is because this is the new Nicolas Winding Refn movie, and the early reviews from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival say that if viewers didn’t like his past movies, they wouldn’t like this one. However, for fans who love Refn’s filmmaking aesthetics, this might be a hidden gem in 2026.

This is Refn’s first movie since his 2016 release, The Neon Demon. Its synopsis reveals it is about a group of actresses at a posh hotel where they are planning to make a Barbarella-like movie. However, at the same time, a serial killer known as Leather Man is killing women around town. While this is a movie mostly for Refn’s fans, it should at least be the most interesting horror movie this summer. Her Private Hell hits theaters on July 24th.

2) Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma

Image Courtesy of Mubi

The most interesting horror movie title this summer is easily Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma. Directed by Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw the TV Glow), Hannah Einbinder stars as Kris, a young queer filmmaker hired to direct the reboot of the horror classic Camp Miasma. She decides she wants to cast the original movie’s scream queen, Billy Preston (Gillian Anderson). However, the two end up involved in what is described as “a frenzy of psychosexual mania.”

The movie has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score from 53 critics since its initial release at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Select Rotten Tomatoes-certified critics called the release “as sexy as movies come” and a film “designed to make us shriek, smirk, and think in equal measure.” With Anderson’s performance called “sublime,” this might be the next can’t-miss horror hit of 2026. The film hits theaters on August 7th.

1) Evil Dead Burn

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Evil Dead Rise helped the classic Sam Raimi franchise roar back to life, stripping away most of the comedy and delivering a blood-soaked gorefest with the Deadites targeting a new family, this one in a more urban setting. With that movie proving fans still wanted more from this world, Evil Dead Burn arrives in 2026 to continue the down-and-dirty new direction of the franchise.

Following the death of a woman’s husband, she seeks solace from her in-laws in a secluded house, and this is where the Deadites attack next. The Evil Dead Burn trailer shows the same gore and terror that the recent movies in the franchise have featured, and it seems this will keep the blood-soaked story going strong. Evil Dead Burn hits theaters on July 10th.

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