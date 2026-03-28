One of the Best-Reviewed Shark Movies Since Jaws Just Swam Onto Hulu (And We Need a Sequel)

50 years on, Steven Spielberg’s Jaws remains the undisputed pinnacle of shark cinema. Released in 1975 as the movie that created the modern summer blockbuster, the movie triggered the Jaws Effect and a massive wave of Jawsploitation animal attack films that have attempted to replicate its success. While movies like Open Water and The Shallows are considered some of the best shark movies since Jaws, a 2025 horror film that just splashed onto Hulu beats them in terms of overall consensus.

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Dangerous Animals, directed by Sean Byrne and starring Jai Courtney, is a top-ranked shark movie. With a “Certified Fresh” critic score on Rotten Tomatoes of 87% based on 181 reviews and a high 74% audience rating, it is also one of the best-reviewed shark films since Jaws. And it’s begging for a sequel, but unfortunately, a follow-up movie hasn’t been announced. The film swam onto Hulu’s streaming library on March 28th and is a shark movie blended with a serial killer thriller. The film centers around a surfer abducted by a shark-obsessed, sadistic boat captain who uses his Australian shark-diving business to trap, terrorize, and feed tourists to sharks.

Dangerous Animals Is a Shark Classic in the Making

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Dangerous Animals was only released in theaters in June 2025, but the movie is already poised to be a modern classic. The film flips the traditional shark film script with a Wolf Creek meets Jaws plot where humans are more dangerous than sharks, which are tools, not the primary mindless villains. The Boston Hassel’s Alexis den Boggende described the movie as “a memorable, nail-biting horror survival flick that makes you more afraid of man than anything that’s swimming around in the sea,” while Warped Perspective’s Keri O’Shea praised the fact that the sharks are “just sharks.”

Dangerous Animals is good for more reasons than the fact it moves beyond the standard “shark-eats-human” trope. The movie delivers high-tension, fast-paced action and gripping psychological terror that keeps viewers on the edges of their seats. Courtney delivers an unforgettable performance as the chillingly charismatic sadistic antagonist, while Hassie Harrison brings “final girl energy” to her role as the target. And while the film relies on the psychological terror of the “trapped at sea with a serial killer” scenario, the sharks remain a physical threat with plenty of brutal, close-quarters shark action, practical underwater scenes, and grisly, gory moments that are hard to forget.

Other Horror Movies Now on Hulu

Hulu is proving to be a great destination for horror! Prior to Dangerous Animals‘ arrival, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice made its streaming debut on the platform following its SXSW world premiere. The streamer is set to close out the month with the arrival of the 2025 found footage horror movie House on Eden on March 31st. Hulu will keep the scares coming in April with the arrival of films like Monster House, Primitive War, Shelby Oaks, and Good Boy throughout the month.

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