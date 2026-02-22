Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in March 2026

Believe it or not, February is coming to a close and with the end of the shortest month of the year, comes March’s arrival. Not only does March mean that we can start looking forward to spring at last, but it also means that there’s new movies and television being added to streaming platforms for the month. This includes Hulu, who just recently revealed their complete lineup of additions coming starting March 1st. A lot of great programming kicks off the month, but there’s also quite a bit of good stuff being added all month long as well.

Movie fans get several solid additions this month, including iconic favorites like Dead Poets Society, Point Break, and My Cousin Vinny. There is also a lot of great television being added as well, and ‘90s fans in particular will be thrilled with the arrival of all seasons of The Nanny later in the month. You can check out the full list of Hulu’s February arrivals below.

March 1st

Amor de mis Amores

Amores Incompletos

Besos de Azúcar

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Buen Salvaje

Cast Away

Chilangolandia

Crazy Heart

Dead Poets Society

The Descendants

Dirty Grandpa

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

El Ángel en el Reloj

Espectro

Fight Club

Finding Nemo

Firehouse Dog

Frozen

Garfield

Garfield: A Gale of Two Kitties

The Insider

The Internship

It Was Just an Accident

Juno

Las Niñas Bien

London

Long Shot

Lords of Dogtown

Made of Honor

Magic in The Moonlight

Mardi Gras: Spring Break

Marie Antoinette

Memoirs Of A Geisha

My Cousin Vinny

1938: Cuando el petróleo fue Nuestro

No sé si cortárme las venas o dejármela largas

127 Hours

Pearl Harbor

Perfectos Desconocidos

Point Break

Raising Arizona

Ratatouille

The Revenant

The Secret Agent

Silver Linings Playbook

Sobre Ella

Speed

There’s Something About Mary

Toy Story 1

West Side Story (2021)

March 2nd

Loner Life in Another World: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 10

March 3rd

Dark Side of Comedy: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1

Dark Side of the Cage: Complete Season 1

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Seasons 1-6

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 1-4

March 4th

RJ Decker: Series Premiere

March 5th

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 6

March 6th

Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese: Complete Docuseries

Killing Faith

March 7th

90 Day Gone Wild (AKA Hunt for Love): Complete Season 1

American Monster: Complete Seasons 8 and 9

Bigfoot Took Her: Complete Season 1

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 12

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 37

MythBusters: Complete Seasons 15 and 16

The Tech Bro Murders: Complete Season 1

March 10th

I Parry Everything: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 5 (Subbed & Dubbed)

March 11th

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Sunny Nights: Complete Season 1

March 12th

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 4

City Confidential: Complete Season 9

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1

Lie Detector: Truth or Deception: Complete Season 1

March 13th

Malpractice: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Anniversary

March 14th

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 3

Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars: Season 4 Premiere

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 20

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

March 15th

The 98th Oscars: Livestream

The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose: Live following The Oscars

Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Rooster Fighter: Season Premiere

Theater Camp

March 17th

Agatha Christie Library

Hot Milk

March 18th

The Nanny: Complete Series

March 19th

Management of a Novice Alchemist: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Life After People: Complete Season 3

Sword of the Demon Hunter Pt 1: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition: Complete Season 1

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4

March 20th

King Ivory

March 21st

BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 6

Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 10

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 39

MythBusters: Complete Season 14

Naked And Afraid: Complete Season 18

Garfield (2024)

March 22nd

Forensic Factor: A New Era: Complete Season 7 and 8

Summertide: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

March 23rd

The Bachelorette: Season 22 Premiere

Sentimental Value

March 24th

Digimon Beatbreak: Episodes 1-10 (Dubbed)

March 25th

Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story

March 26th

Alone: Complete Season 12

Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 2

Road Wars: Complete Season 5

March 27th

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice: Film Premiere

March 28th

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Season 4

90 Day: Hunt for Love: Complete Season 1

Sin City Rehab: Complete Season 1

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 9

Dangerous Animals

March 29th

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

March 30th

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Season 1B

March 31st

Meekah: Complete Season 2

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Blippi’s Out of this World Space Adventure

House on Eden

Jesus Revolution

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

About My Father



