Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in March 2026

Believe it or not, February is coming to a close and with the end of the shortest month of the year, comes March’s arrival. Not only does March mean that we can start looking forward to spring at last, but it also means that there’s new movies and television being added to streaming platforms for the month. This includes Hulu, who just recently revealed their complete lineup of additions coming starting March 1st. A lot of great programming kicks off the month, but there’s also quite a bit of good stuff being added all month long as well.
Movie fans get several solid additions this month, including iconic favorites like Dead Poets Society, Point Break, and My Cousin Vinny. There is also a lot of great television being added as well, and ‘90s fans in particular will be thrilled with the arrival of all seasons of The Nanny later in the month. You can check out the full list of Hulu’s February arrivals below.
March 1st
Amor de mis Amores
Amores Incompletos
Besos de Azúcar
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Buen Salvaje
Cast Away
Chilangolandia
Crazy Heart
Dead Poets Society
The Descendants
Dirty Grandpa
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
El Ángel en el Reloj
Espectro
Fight Club
Finding Nemo
Firehouse Dog
Frozen
Garfield
Garfield: A Gale of Two Kitties
The Insider
The Internship
It Was Just an Accident
Juno
Las Niñas Bien
London
Long Shot
Lords of Dogtown
Made of Honor
Magic in The Moonlight
Mardi Gras: Spring Break
Marie Antoinette
Memoirs Of A Geisha
My Cousin Vinny
1938: Cuando el petróleo fue Nuestro
No sé si cortárme las venas o dejármela largas
127 Hours
Pearl Harbor
Perfectos Desconocidos
Point Break
Raising Arizona
Ratatouille
The Revenant
The Secret Agent
Silver Linings Playbook
Sobre Ella
Speed
There’s Something About Mary
Toy Story 1
West Side Story (2021)
March 2nd
Loner Life in Another World: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 10
March 3rd
Dark Side of Comedy: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
Dark Side of the Cage: Complete Season 1
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Seasons 1-6
F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 1-4
March 4th
RJ Decker: Series Premiere
March 5th
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 6
March 6th
Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese: Complete Docuseries
Killing Faith
March 7th
90 Day Gone Wild (AKA Hunt for Love): Complete Season 1
American Monster: Complete Seasons 8 and 9
Bigfoot Took Her: Complete Season 1
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 12
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 37
MythBusters: Complete Seasons 15 and 16
The Tech Bro Murders: Complete Season 1
March 10th
I Parry Everything: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 5 (Subbed & Dubbed)
March 11th
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Sunny Nights: Complete Season 1
March 12th
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 4
City Confidential: Complete Season 9
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1
Lie Detector: Truth or Deception: Complete Season 1
March 13th
Malpractice: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Anniversary
March 14th
Beach Hunters: Complete Season 3
Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars: Season 4 Premiere
Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 20
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
March 15th
The 98th Oscars: Livestream
The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose: Live following The Oscars
Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Rooster Fighter: Season Premiere
Theater Camp
March 17th
Agatha Christie Library
Hot Milk
March 18th
The Nanny: Complete Series
March 19th
Management of a Novice Alchemist: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Life After People: Complete Season 3
Sword of the Demon Hunter Pt 1: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition: Complete Season 1
Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4
March 20th
King Ivory
March 21st
BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 6
Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 10
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 39
MythBusters: Complete Season 14
Naked And Afraid: Complete Season 18
Garfield (2024)
March 22nd
Forensic Factor: A New Era: Complete Season 7 and 8
Summertide: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
March 23rd
The Bachelorette: Season 22 Premiere
Sentimental Value
March 24th
Digimon Beatbreak: Episodes 1-10 (Dubbed)
March 25th
Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story
March 26th
Alone: Complete Season 12
Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 2
Road Wars: Complete Season 5
March 27th
Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice: Film Premiere
March 28th
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Season 4
90 Day: Hunt for Love: Complete Season 1
Sin City Rehab: Complete Season 1
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 9
Dangerous Animals
March 29th
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
March 30th
Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Season 1B
March 31st
Meekah: Complete Season 2
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
Blippi’s Out of this World Space Adventure
House on Eden
Jesus Revolution
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
About My Father
