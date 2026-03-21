Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in April 2026

There may still be more than a week left in March, but it’s already time to look ahead. Spring is officially here which means the weather is arguably warmer and the days are longer, but it also means that April is right around the corner. As we head into a new month, streaming services are adding new movies and television shows to their lineups and that includes Hulu. Hulu, along with Disney+, has released their complete lineup of additions hitting the platform for April 2026 and it’s shaping up to be a good month for subscribers.
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Television fans in particular have some good things to look forward to, especially with the debut of the eagerly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments. The first three episodes of that series arrives on April 8th. April will also bring another eagerly anticipated series with the arrival of Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair on April 10th. When it comes to movies, there are plenty of great options there, including the first three Night At the Museum movies as well as The Devil Wears Prada ahead of sequel hitting theaters May 1st. Want to know what else is coming to Hulu in April? Read on for our complete list!
April 1st
Dear Killer Nannies (Season 1)
Atomic (Season 1)
Fire Force (Season 3 Pt. 2)
Jack & Bobby (Season 1)
Matthew Beem Creator Essentials (Season 1)
Topper Guild Creator Essentials (Season 1)
That’s Amazing Creator Essentials (Season 1)
Secrets of the Bees (Limited Series
The Beekeeper
Big Daddy
The Croods
The Day After Tomorrow
50 First Dates
Date Night
The Devil Wears Prada
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
The Heat
In Time
Micki & Maude
Mo’ Money
Monster House
Moon
Murphy’s Romance
My Life
Napoleon Dynamite
Neighbors
Night At The Museum
Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian
Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb
Not Another Teen Movie
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Pretendiendo
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion
Shark Tale
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek The Third
Shrek Forever After
The Sitter
Sobriedad me Estas Matando
Toni Erdmann
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
April 3rd
Pizza Movie
April 4th
Primitive War
April 5th
The Boogeyman
April 6th
Sirat
April 7th
Bad Boys Ride or Die
April 8th
The Testaments (Three-Episode Series Premiere)
April 9th
Married at First Sight (Season 7)
Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes (Season 1)
WWE LFG (Season 2)
The Floor (Season 5 Premiere)
Pets on a Train
April 10th
Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair (Season 1)
Perfect Crown (Series Premiere)
Finnick
April 13th
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
April 14th
#SKYKING
The 1% Club (Season 2)
The Quiz With Balls (Season 3 Premiere)
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)
April 15th
Blippi Wonders (Seasons 2-3)
April 16th
Court Cam (Season 8)
MasterChef (Season 16 Premiere)
My Strange Arrest (Season 3)
Forged in Fire (Season 10)
Last Christmas
April 17th
Innate (Season 1)
Shelby Oaks
April 22nd
Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 4 Premiere)
April 23rd
Live PD: Police Patrol (Season 8)
April 24th
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
No Other Choice (2025)
April 25th
Good Boy
April 26th
Daddio (2023)
April 29th
Silent Night
April 30th
Family Lockup (Season 1)
The First 48 (Season 28)
The UnXplained (Season 7)
Harold and the Purple Crayon
A Haunting In Venice (2023)
Monster In The Family: The Stacey Kananen Story
Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story
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