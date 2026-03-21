Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in April 2026

There may still be more than a week left in March, but it’s already time to look ahead. Spring is officially here which means the weather is arguably warmer and the days are longer, but it also means that April is right around the corner. As we head into a new month, streaming services are adding new movies and television shows to their lineups and that includes Hulu. Hulu, along with Disney+, has released their complete lineup of additions hitting the platform for April 2026 and it’s shaping up to be a good month for subscribers.

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Television fans in particular have some good things to look forward to, especially with the debut of the eagerly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments. The first three episodes of that series arrives on April 8th. April will also bring another eagerly anticipated series with the arrival of Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair on April 10th. When it comes to movies, there are plenty of great options there, including the first three Night At the Museum movies as well as The Devil Wears Prada ahead of sequel hitting theaters May 1st. Want to know what else is coming to Hulu in April? Read on for our complete list!

April 1st

Dear Killer Nannies (Season 1)

Atomic (Season 1)

Fire Force (Season 3 Pt. 2)

Jack & Bobby (Season 1)

Matthew Beem Creator Essentials (Season 1)

Topper Guild Creator Essentials (Season 1)

That’s Amazing Creator Essentials (Season 1)

Secrets of the Bees (Limited Series

The Beekeeper

Big Daddy

The Croods

The Day After Tomorrow

50 First Dates

Date Night

The Devil Wears Prada

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

The Heat

In Time

Micki & Maude

Mo’ Money

Monster House

Moon

Murphy’s Romance

My Life

Napoleon Dynamite

Neighbors

Night At The Museum

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb

Not Another Teen Movie

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Pretendiendo

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion

Shark Tale

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek The Third

Shrek Forever After

The Sitter

Sobriedad me Estas Matando

Toni Erdmann

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

April 3rd

Pizza Movie

April 4th

Primitive War

April 5th

The Boogeyman

April 6th

Sirat

April 7th

Bad Boys Ride or Die

April 8th

The Testaments (Three-Episode Series Premiere)

April 9th

Married at First Sight (Season 7)

Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes (Season 1)

WWE LFG (Season 2)

The Floor (Season 5 Premiere)

Pets on a Train

April 10th

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair (Season 1)

Perfect Crown (Series Premiere)

Finnick

April 13th

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

April 14th

#SKYKING

The 1% Club (Season 2)

The Quiz With Balls (Season 3 Premiere)

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

April 15th

Blippi Wonders (Seasons 2-3)

April 16th

Court Cam (Season 8)

MasterChef (Season 16 Premiere)

My Strange Arrest (Season 3)

Forged in Fire (Season 10)

Last Christmas

April 17th

Innate (Season 1)

Shelby Oaks

April 22nd

Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 4 Premiere)

April 23rd

Live PD: Police Patrol (Season 8)

April 24th

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

No Other Choice (2025)

April 25th

Good Boy

April 26th

Daddio (2023)

April 29th

Silent Night

April 30th

Family Lockup (Season 1)

The First 48 (Season 28)

The UnXplained (Season 7)

Harold and the Purple Crayon

A Haunting In Venice (2023)

Monster In The Family: The Stacey Kananen Story

Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story



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