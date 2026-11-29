Hollywood has always been happy to remake the same stories every 30 years or so but recently this seems to have gone into overdrive with the same franchises being rebooted sooner and sooner. One of the best sci-fi action movies of the 1980s was already given the remake treatment in 2014, with a divisive reception from fans of the original movie despite some strong performances and action sequences pleasing newcomers to the franchise. Now, just over a decade later, a new version is on the way in the form of an eight-part TV series from Amazon MGM Studios. For many people, though, nothing will be able to touch the original 1987 movie RoboCop, and for anyone who hasn’t seen it, or simply wants to revisit a classic, you are almost out of time to watch it for free as it leaves Tubi on December 1.

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RoboCop was directed by Paul Verhoeven, who delivered a dystopian vision of Detroit where crime is rife and corruption is everywhere. Officer Alex Murphy, played by Peter Weller, is a police officer who is brutally murdered and resurrected as the titular part man, part machine law enforcement cyborg by the Omni Corporation, a company that has plenty of dark secrets and is steeped in corruption. As you would expect from Verhoeven, RoboCop is a biting satire wrapped in a sci-fi themed action movie shell, and there is plenty of over the top violence to keep action movie lovers happy. The film was a modest hit, earning $59 million worldwide from a production budget of just $13 million, and pleased both audiences and critics, holding matching 84% scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The franchise that followed could never quite match the original movie, but the character became a pop culture icon of the decade.

RoboCop Was Always Going to Be Rebooted

Image Courtesy of Orion Pictures

The original RoboCop franchise did not just stick with movies. As well as the original trilogy, the character had several TV shows including the compulsory adaption into a more child-friendly animated version, as well as a short-lived live-action series in 1994 and a miniseries, RoboCop: Prime Directives in 2001. It was never going to be long before the character was brought back to the big screen though, and just short of 30 years after his debut, RoboCop returned in a franchise reboot in 2014, with Joel Kinnaman stepping to Weller’s role. Although it received a reasonable 69% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, critics called it a hollowed out shell of the original, giving it a 49% “rotten” score and noting in particular its decision to push its violent action scenes over the satire of Verhoeven’s movie.

Film Release Year Production Budget Total Box Office RT Score RoboCop 1987 $13M $59.1M 84% RoboCop 2 1990 $30M–$35M $45.7M 31% RoboCop 3 1993 $22M $10.7M 18% RoboCop 2014 $100M–$130M $243.0M 49%

Now it looks like RoboCop is heading back to the small screen with another new face, this time that of Dan Stevens who will take the lead in Amazon MGM Studios’ new series. The series was originally announced to be in development in August this year. The new version will be an eight part series, but there have been few other details revealed so far. Just like several other TV series that have attempted to reinvent movies of the 1980s, it is hard to know exactly how the new take on the classic will be received, but Amazon is not known to scrimp on budgets and have been certainly on the top of their game when it comes to making TV shows look good. Whether they can get the story right is something we can only wait to find out. For now though, there couldn’t be a better time to reacquaint yourself with the movie that started it all before it leaves free streaming on December 1.

Should RoboCop be getting another reboot, or should the franchise be allowed to rest? Let us know your thoughts on the continuous cycle of reboots in the comments.