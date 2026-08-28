Dan Stevens Breaks Silence on RoboCop Casting And What He Wants to Preserve From Original Movie [EXCLUSIVE]

News of a RoboCop remake has been in talks for years at this point, but Prime Video made it official this summer, confirming that a brand new take on Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 classic movie is officially moving forward. Rather than a big-screen take like the last attempt back in 2014, the new reboot will be a TV series, and news broke this week that the show has already found its leading man in none other than Dan Stevens. The Guest and Godzilla x Kong star will take on the role of Alex Murphy and, after what will almost certainly be a painful encounter, RoboCop in the new show.

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Fans of Stevens’ work will be pretty excited to see that he’s bringing the role to life, but probably not as excited as the man himself. Speaking with ComicBook about his upcoming movie Onslaught (in theaters on September 4), where he ironically plays a scientist who creates killing machines, we asked Stevens what element he was most excited about in playing the character soon. Stevens revealed that for him it’s not only about a lifelong love for the film but about his hope that they can preserve two of its biggest qualities.

“Oh my god, I mean so many things,” Stevens said. “That original is one of my favorite films of all time. For me and so many of my friends it was such an iconic movie; I think maybe one of the first exposures to extreme violence and also satire. I think that’s what I’m most looking forward to, hopefully preserving those elements.”

Stevens’ specifically calling out those two elements of RoboCop as being important details he wants to preserve should be music to fans’ ears. The success of the original movie meant that sequels and follow-ups had to be made to give audiences more, but the trouble is that these two elements often failed to meet the high bar set by the original film. A year after the movie was released, an animated TV series arrived, meaning that the extreme violence was lost immediately.

One way that fans can take comfort in the fact that the Prime Video RoboCop show will get the satire element of the franchise right is in series showrunner Peter Ocko. Previously, Ocko worked on the hit series Lodge 49, which not only had pretty distinct satirical elements, but also literally features an antagonistic mystery corporation called “Omni,” a clear homage to RoboCop. Though his take on the material hasn’t been fully revealed, executive producer James Wan previously teased that Ocko has a “distinctive vision and bold approach to storytelling” for the show.

Further casting for the new RoboCop is to be announced, but with Dan Stevens taking on the role of Alex Murphy, it’s possible we could be hearing about actors tied to the other major franchise characters soon, like his human partner on the police force, Anne Lewis, or “The Old Man” in charge of OCP.