RoboCop Remake Officially Confirms Dan Stevens for Title Role, And I’d Buy That For a Dollar

News of a RoboCop remake has lingered with its vaguely threatening aura for years now. Ever since the series failed to get off the ground with the first attempt at a big-screen reboot in 2014, talk of another go at bat has been on and off for years. After Amazon officially acquired MGM and the rights therein to all of their properties, the company has been dolling out reboots and revivals of their franchises, with talk of RoboCop heating up. Despite the irony of a giant mega corporation now owning the rights to Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 classic, it was confirmed earlier this summer that a RoboCop TV series is officially happening at Prime Video.

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One of the biggest questions after that announcement, though, was who would be suiting up for the part. Though Peter Weller has been open about reprising his role in some way, the 79-Year-Old actor may not be in the right space to put on the costume again. Now, we have an answer, with Deadline confirming that beloved character actor Dan Stevens has been tapped for the title role and will play Alex Murphy, aka RoboCop, for the new TV show.

RoboCop TV Show Confirms Dan Stevens to Star

Though best known in the early part of his career for playing Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey, Stevens has quickly become a genre favorite in recent years thanks to the off-the-wall characters that he has played in a slew of shows and films. In a brief summary, Stevens has become the kind of actor who is defined by “lil freak energy.”

For comic book fans, Stevens is best known for playing David Haller in FX’s Legion, a spinoff of the X-Men series where he played the trippy psychic son of Professor X. Horror fans also have a soft spot for his role in Adam Wingard’s The Guest, where his psychotic former soldier character David Collins made it clear that he could shrug off playing an aristocrat and instead get down and dirty.

Film/Series Star as title hero RoboCop & RoboCop 2 Peter Weller RoboCop 3 Robert Burke RoboCop (1994 TV series) Richard Eden RoboCop: Prime Directives Page Fletcher RoboCop (2014) Joel Kinnaman RoboCop (Prime Video Series) Dan Stevens

Stevens’ career gets even more varied, though, including playing the Beast in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, Charles Dickens in The Man Who Invented Christmas, the comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, and even the fantasy film Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb. To that end, Stevens’ career is so distinct and unique that playing an iconic character like RoboCop not only feels fully in his wheelhouse but is also something worth actually getting excited about.

Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Pushing Daisies) is set to act as showrunner and writer for the new RoboCop TV series, with James Wan and Ed Neumeier, co-creator and co-writer of the original RoboCop movie, executive producing the show.

Only a brief logline has been revealed for the series, which shouldn’t surprise fans: “In Robocop, a giant tech conglomerate convinces the city to place a powerful robot on its police force – a robot implanted with the consciousness of a beloved, fallen officer.” Though the bare-bones descriptor may not be worth getting excited over, Wan previously teased that Peter Ocko has a “distinctive vision and bold approach to storytelling” for the new series.