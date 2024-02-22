Only Murders in the Building Casts Eva Longoria for Season 4

Eva Longoria is joining Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep in Hulu's Only Murders In The Building Season 4. No character or plot details on who Longoria is playing or how her character fits into the show; all that is known so far is the next season will be an investigation into the murder of Jane Lynch's character, stunt double Sazz Pataki.

Also joining the cast of Only Murders In The Building Season 4 is Molly Shannon (SNL, The White Lotus), who will play a "high powered business woman" who gets caught up in the lead trio's case. The show will also be making a major change that could arguably invalidate its title: relocating from an NYC apartment building to a new locale in Los Angeles.

"Well, I'm very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles," said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group at a recent presentation. "So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you've ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I'm really excited about."

What Is Only Murders In The Building Season 4 About?

(SPOILERS) Season 3 ended on the big cliffhanger of popular guest character Sazz (Jane Lynch) being killed in Charles-Haden Savage's (Steve Martin) apartment. Only Murders co-creator John Hoffman spoke to TVLine about how that death will spark the storyline of Season 4:

"That's one of the reasons why we did it. We hadn't done a beloved [murder victim] before," Hoffman said. "It's always hugely helpful to have a personal connection. It drives you, it creates a lot of feelings, and it ties the trio [in our mystery] in ways that feel completely different...The character that Jane created is so genius. I want to see and learn more about what her life was like, and what was going on in her life as our trio investigate but I can't say too much more than that."

What Is Only Murders In The Building About?

Hulu says: "From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedy murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Hulu's Only Murders In The Building Season 4 is in development.