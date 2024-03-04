Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Casts Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani has joined the growing list of huge stars appearing in the fourth season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. The series, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, has cast Nanjiani as a regular for the season -- with basically no details about his character, outside of the general idea that he will be important to the season's mystery (per Variety). Only Murders in the Building will pick up its fourth season right where its third left off: Sazz (Jane Lynch) has just been killed...in Charles-Haden Savage's (Steve Martin) apartment, presumably making him a major person of interest in the case.

Nanjiani's character will be a recurring guest, along with newcomers to the show Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Molly Shannon. The specifics of Levy's role are being kept secret, per Variety, who first broke the news of his casting. Meryl Streep will also reprise her guest role from last season.

Here's the series' official synopsis via Hulu: "From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedy murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Nanjiani, who appeared in Marvel's Eternals, has been one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood since he and his wife Emily V. Gordon made The Big Sick in 2017. The comedy centered on their real-life experiences during Gordon's battle with a life-threatening illness. Nanjiani has also appeared in Stuber (with Dave Bautista), Welcome to Chippendales, and the Dreamworks animated movie Migration.

You can see the first three seasons of the acclaimed series on Hulu.