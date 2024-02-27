Only Murders In the Building Season 4 Adds Schitt's Creek Star To Cast

Eugene Levy, the beloved character actor and comedian who starred in Schitt's Creek, will team with his fellow SCTV veteran Martin Short for the upcoming, fourth season of Only Murders in the Building. The acclaimed series, which also stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, will pick up its fourth season right where its third left off: Sazz (Jane Lynch) has just been killed...in Charles-Haden Savage's (Steve Martin) apartment, presumably making him a major person of interest in the case.

Levy's character will be a recurring guest, along with newcomers to the show Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon. The specifics of Levy's role are being kept secret, per Variety, who first broke the news of his casting.

Short, Martin, and Levy all previously appeared together in 1991's Father of the Bride and 1995's Father of the Bride Part II. Both Martin and Levy also appeared on Primetime Glick, Short's fake talk show on Comedy Central, which ran from 2001-2003.

Besides Schitt's Creek, Levy has been a beloved comic actor for decades, appearing in movies as diverse as Splash, American Pie, Best in Show, and Josie and the Pussycats (in which he played a parody version of himself). Besides being a talented actor and comedian, Levy is a writer, having co-created Schitt's Creek with his son Dan Levy.

Here's the series' official synopsis via Hulu: "From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedy murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."