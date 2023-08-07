Oppenheimer Extends IMAX Run Due to Popular Demand

Oppenheimer's IMAX run is being extended again. According to Variety, the Christopher Nolan film's 70mm run in IMAX theaters is being continued through the end of August due to popular demand. Late last month, the film's IMAX 70mm run had been expected to end on August 17th. Shot for IMAX with IMAX film cameras, the film had originally secured an exclusive three-week run in the premium format. The extension of the film's IMAX run means that Oppenheimer will control that particular footprint until September 1st, which will see Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 take its spot. Dune Part II, which was also filmed with IMAX cameras, is set to get an exclusive IMAX run starting on November 3rd.

Previously, IMAX indicated in a statement that even with the extension of Oppenheimer's screenings in the format, there were plans to bring IMAX showings back in the future.

"In light of its extraordinary performance, IMAX is extending Oppenheimer's run an additional week through August 16/17, with plans to bring-back IMAX showtimes of Oppenheimer in the late summer/fall, as availability permits," a previous statement read.

Nolan has been vocal about IMAX 70mm being the preferred viewing platform for Oppenheimer, previously telling the AP that the "sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled."

IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond echoes this, telling Variety that the film actually looks better in the format.

"It actually looks better in film," he said. "It's not just about nostalgia. It's a better experience."

There Are No Deleted Scenes in Oppenheimer

While Oppenheimer is getting an extended IMAX run, one thing that fans of the film won't be getting are deleted scenes — now or in the future. According to the film's star, Cillian Murphy, there simply aren't any.

"There's no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies," Murphy revealed. "That's why there are no DVD extras on his movies because the script is the movie. He knows exactly what's going to end up- he's not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie."

"I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it's crazy expensive to shoot things that aren't going to be in the film," Nolan explained to MTV back in 2012 when discussing The Dark Knight Rises. "It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd."

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer follows the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project, and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.