‘The Boondocks’ Predicted That Oprah Winfrey Will Become President in 2020

Entertainment mogul and icon Oprah Winfrey trended Sunday night following her acceptance speech at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where Winfrey was awarded the Cecil B. de Mille Award.

Winfrey’s speech inspired the “#Oprah2020” hashtag and calls for the former long-time television host to run for President of the United States — something that was predicted by 2005 adult animated sitcom The Boondocks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Oprah 2020 is trending let me remind you that the Boondocks predicted this 12 years ago. #DoYouEvenComicBook #DYECB pic.twitter.com/BfemFuyOfu — #DYECB (@TASKvsTheWorld) January 8, 2018

Winfrey paid tribute to the women and men supporting the #MeToo Movement, on a night where most of the attendees wore all black in a move of solidarity with survivors of sexual abuse and harassment.

“It will be because of a lot of magnificent women… and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when no body ever has to say ‘me too’ again,” Winfrey said in her speech.

Asked about running for office in a March 2017 interview with Bloomberg TV, Winfrey answered, “I never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh. Oh.’”

“Right, because it’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected President of the United States,” said interviewer David Rubenstein, in reference to then-newly elected President Donald Trump.

“That’s what I thought,” Winfrey said. “I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ Now I’m thinking, ‘Oh!’”

Winfrey will next appear as Mrs. Which in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, opening March 9.