Original Thanos Returns to Do Avengers: Endgame Monologue for Charity

Long before Josh Brolin made Thanos a household name in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the character had a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in The Avengers. Since that was far enough ahead of time that Brolin had yet to be cast as the Mad Titan, the character was played by Damion Poitier. Even though Poitier only played the character for a split second in The Avengers, the actor is returning to the character in an effort to help raise money for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the latest episode of Kevin Smith's Fatman Beyond, Smith's co-host Marc Bernardin revealed a new charity effort he started titled The Plague Nerdalogues. As part of the effort, Bernardin got Poitier to step into the role one more time to help raise money for the charity. In the series, various actors perform some of the most iconic speeches from across the entire world of pop culture.

In addition to Poitier, other faces you might recognize include David Dastmalchian, Cameron Cuffe, Tricia Helfer, Jonathan Fakres, and Phil Lamarr, to name a few. You can see a trailer for Bernardin's new effort below. Poitier's the last celebrity in the trailer and you can see a tidbit of his particular monologue, which appears to be the iconic Thanos moment right before the major fight begins towards the end of Endgame.

Back in 2018, behind-the-scenes stills surfaced of Poitier's character in a makeup trailer on set. Though the character got altered in post-production with digital effects, the makeup still looked incredibly comic accurate. Brolin's Thanos was rendered entirely with visual effects.

Both The Avengers and Avengers: Endgame are streaming on Disney+.

Do you think we'll ever see Thanos return to the MCU? If so, where? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

