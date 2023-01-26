Original Blade Star Stephen Dorff Slams Marvel's Reboot Attempt

Marvel Studios has been developing their Phase 5 for the past few years and it will launch with Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. One of the biggest films in Phase 5 will be their upcoming Blade reboot, and it's seems as if the film has hit a fork in the road. Blade was supposed to begin filming last year but lost its director due to those pesky creative differences. The reboot was also supposed to be rated PG-13 as opposed to the originals R rating. One of the stars of the original franchise has come out to reveal that he isn't a big fan of the project. In a new interview with Variety, Stephen Dorff (Blade, True Detective) had some choice words for the reboot, and even Black Adam caught a stray.

"All this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean? I mean, God bless them, they're making a bunch of money, but their movies suck [laughs]. And nobody's going to remember them. Nobody's remembering 'Black Adam' at the end of the day. I didn't even see that movie, it looked so bad," Dorff said. "Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway. How's that PG 'Blade' movie going for you, that can't get a director? [laughs] Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There's no Steve Norrington out there."

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

