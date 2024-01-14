Original Ghostbusters Stars Return in New Frozen Empire Image

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire may be set to create "an entirely new mythology" when the latest film in the Ghostbusters franchise hits theaters in March, but that doesn't mean it's out with the old — especially when it comes to the original Ghostbusters. Empire magazine has released a new image from the cover of their upcoming issue and it features the original Ghostbusters — played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts — suited up and ready to take on the latest threats. You can check it out for yourself below.

(Photo: Empire)

What Is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire About?

Here's how Sony Pictures describes the new movie: "In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Will Be A New Mythology

Director Gil Kenan previously said that connecting the old with the new in Ghostbusters: Afterlife set the sequel up to start building on a foundation of a new mythology. Afterlife saw the Spenglers headed back to New York.

"Because the Spengler family story drove the narrative in Afterlife, bringing Gozer back to center stage was a natural way to close the book on the past," Kenan revealed. "But we are now in the post-Gozerian era of the Ghostbusters saga, so that means we're able to stretch out and create an entirely new mythology. And that's thrilling as a storyteller because there are all-new and terrifying stakes with fresh visual references to draw on."

Kenan takes over directing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire from Jason Reitman, who directed Afterlife — a film that Kenan helped write.

"A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side," Reitman said. "It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens only in theaters March 22.