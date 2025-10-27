Original He-Man Actor Fuels Masters Of The Universe Cameo Rumors Ahead Of 2026’s Best Reboot

The upcoming reboot of Masters of the Universe was already incredibly exciting, but another tease about the movie hints that it may pay homage to the original live-action adaptation. The character of He-Man first hit screens in 1983 with the massively successful animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Based on Mattel’s toy line of the same name, the sword-and-planet-themed show swiftly became a pop culture phenomenon and dominated the 1980s. In 1987, a live-action movie was released, starring Dolph Lundgren as the hero He-Man. While the movie was met with negative reviews, it has since come to enjoy cult status among fans.

The 2026 Masters of the Universe reboot is beginning to seem an increasingly exciting prospect, and it has now been teased that the original live-action He-Man may well make an appearance in the movie. Speaking with Extra TV about his documentary Dolph: Unbreakable, Lundgren hinted that he might make an appearance in the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot. When asked if audiences could expect to see him in the reboot, he simply stated, “Maybe, you’ll have to check it out when it comes out,” adding a coy smile.

How Dolph Lundgren Could Return For The Masters Of The Universe Reboot

A few theories are circulating about how exactly the reboot will facilitate Lundgren’s appearance in the movie. As He-Man in the Masters of the Universe reboot will be played by Nicholas Galitzine, Lundgren is thought most likely to appear in a cameo as an ancestor of the hero. The most compelling theory is that Lundgren will appear as King D’Vann Grayskull, although in exactly what capacity this could be is unclear. Though Lundgren’s turn as the iconic hero didn’t earn him much praise, seeing his return would still be a great moment of fan service.

Lundgren’s potential cameo would be a great way for the live-action reboot to pay homage to its predecessor. Though the 1987 movie didn’t perform particularly well or earn critical success, its cult status comes as an acknowledgement of its campy B-movie charm. Lundgren was also one of the best casting choices for the role in the ’80s, and his physical presence as the hero was one of the few good creative choices made about the movie. As such, having the actor appear in the reboot would be a welcome nod to his previous effort in the franchise.

Fan service in the form of cameos has become increasingly prevalent in recent years, particularly in the Multiverse-laden narratives of the DCEU and the MCU, both of which have paid homage to fan-castings, unmade movies, and the stars of failed comic book adaptations. This only adds further credibility to Lundgren’s cameo tease, as there has been a clear cinematic precedent in recently successful movies. Having Lundgren play even a minor role in the 2026 reboot would do a service to both the actor himself and the franchise as a whole, touching on an underrated part of Masters of the Universe‘s history even as a new chapter dawns for the franchise.

