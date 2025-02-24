Masters of the Universe First Official Look Teases He-Man (and the Power Sword)

Masters of the Universe is trying to grab the power of hype with the first official teaser image which you can check out below. The image teases the look of actor Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam / He-Man, along with the iconic Power Sword that has defined the character since his inception in 1981. The image allows director Travis Knight (Transformers: Bumblebee) to sell fans of MotU on two key things: the Game of Thrones aesthetic this film is going with, and the physique that Galitzine has developed for the film.

Check out the first official teaser image of Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man in Masters of the Universe (2026).

This new Masters of the Universe movie ( written by screenwriter Chris Butler, revising earlier drafts by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee), will see Galitzine’s He-Man get transported from his homeworld of Eternia to modern-day Earth, where he loses his Power Sword. The film picks up with Prince Adam having been stranded on Earth for twenty years, searching for the Power Sword while also going through some much-needed personal growth. Of course, by the time He-Man tracks down the sword, it’ll be a race against the clock to stop his foe Skeletor from threatening one – or more – realms.

This teaser photo feels very much in line with the traditional take on He-Man – including the live-action version played by Dolph Lundgren in the 1987 Masters of the Universe film. That said, Knight’s reboot film will be going with a very different kind of approach, one that already feels more in line with Barbie than a Marvel movie.

“Look, what I will say is our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within its own right and worked so well for the time,” Galitzine previously told Collider. “But there’s been a couple of iterations, obviously since there was the Revelation version of Masters of the Universe, and the comics themselves. And we’re very much treating our script as Bible, you know?”



The cast of Masters of the Universe (2026) is stacked with a mix of new and veteran talents. The latest reporting was that Jon Xue Zhang is playing He-Man’s ally Ram-Man, while Agatha All Along‘s Sasheer Zamata will play “Suzie,” and Christian Vunipola will play “Hussein.” The confirmed cast includes James Purefoy (The Following) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents King Randor and Queen Marlena. Idris Elba will play Prince Adam’s mentor and ally Duncan (aka “Man-At-Arms”), Jared Leto will play He-Man’s nemesis Skeletor, Alison Brie will play Skeletor’s lieutenant Evil-Lyn, and Morena Baccarin will play The Sorceress of Castle Grayskull. Other actors will bring iconic He-Man characters like Goat Man, Trap Jaw, and Trip-Klops to life onscreen.

Masters of the Universe has a release date of June 5, 2026.