Masters of the Universe Star Perfectly Addresses Controversial Reboot Rumor

Masters of the Universe star Alison Brie has the perfect response to rumors about the reboot’s tone. During an interview with Collider to promote her new film Together, the actress was asked about speculation that Masters of the Universe is gunning for a more serious storytelling approach, a contrast from the campy nature of the original animated series from the 1980s. Brie openly questioned the validity of those rumors, seemingly debunking them. According to her, people don’t really know what’s in store for Masters of the Universe despite the conversations surrounding the film.

“Who said it’s leaning a little more serious?” Brie said. “I don’t think they know as much as they think they know. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Nicholas Galitzine, who plays He-Man in Masters of the Universe, hinted that the film would be looking to put its own spin on the classic property earlier this year. He described the movie as being “quite different” from the animated series, suggesting there could be a shift in tone. The original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe show can at times be sillier and more light-hearted than other iterations of the franchise.

Masters of the Universe wrapped filming back in June. It is currently scheduled to hit theaters next summer. Amazon MGM Studios recently unveiled the official Masters of the Universe title treatment and revealed He-Man and Skeletor’s weapons at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. In addition to Galitzine and Brie, the cast also includes Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, and Morena Baccarin.

For a period of time, the hot trend in Hollywood was rebooting classic properties in a more “grounded” and “serious” style, looking to replicate the formula that worked so well for Christopher Nolan’s Batman films. The problem with that, of course, is that not every franchise easily lends itself to gritty darkness. Though Masters of the Universe isn’t looking to be as campy as the original animated show (a reflection of evolving audience tastes over time), it’s an IP that arguably shouldn’t be too self-serious in tone. It’s encouraging to hear Brie cast doubt on the rumors, as it implies Masters of the Universe will wholly embrace the source material’s fantastical elements to deliver a fun, family-friendly blockbuster that fits perfectly in director Travis Knight’s wheelhouse. Knight previously helmed Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee.

Recent blockbuster successes like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps have proven that it’s possible for studio blockbusters to provide high, dramatic stakes without turning the seriousness up to 11. Tonally, both of those films struck a balance and were able to tell poignant stories while still featuring plenty of amusing character interactions and levity that didn’t feel out of place. There’s no reason why Masters of the Universe can’t follow suit, using Superman and Fantastic Four as a template to craft a film that will appeal to people of all ages with its sense of fun, danger, and heart.