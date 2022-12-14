Original Indiana Jones Star Addresses Possible Dial of Destiny Return

Next summer will be a homecoming for one of the most beloved movie characters, when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny makes its debut in theaters. The film is being billed as the swan song for Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones, and the recently-released first trailer showcases that wholeheartedly. There has definitely been some speculation about what other existing characters from the franchise will return in Dial of Destiny — and apparently, one of the most beloved actors is keeping coy. In a recent interview with Showbiz411, Marion Ravenswood actress Karen Allen dodged a question asking if she will return in the new film.

""I could tell you but then I'd have to kill you!" Allen joked. "Seriously, I can't say a word."

What is Indiana Jones 5 about?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be directed by Logan's James Mangold. Specific plot details are currently unknown at this time. The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore").

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford said of the film in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

What do you think of the first poster for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny? Do you want to see Karen Allen return as Marion Ravenswood? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.