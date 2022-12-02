Indiana Jones 5 Director Shoots Down Trolls About Harrison Ford Getting "Replaced"

Harrison Ford has made it pretty clear that the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny would be his last outing as the beloved archaeologist, leading audiences to wonder what the future would hold for the franchise, with director James Mangold yet again reiterating that there was never a plan to have a different character take on the mantle of the figure. This isn't the first time that trolls have claimed Ford or even the character was being "replaced" and caused Mangold to shoot down those rumors. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

"One more time. No one is 'taking over' or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being 'erased' thru some contrivance- and he never was, not not in any cut or script – but trolls will troll – that's how they get their clicks," Mangold replied to a user on Twitter. "And please don't exhaust me pointing out how once in a while a troll is 'right.' Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now & then. All one has to do is look at set photos & interviews & u get enough info to make wild guesses about a movie plot."

The filmmaker concluded, "The [difference] between trolling a-holes & everyone else is they [are] trying to make $ off your feelings about other films & culture war politics. They push [controversial] guesses as coming from 'sources' to gin up clicks. Let it go. END."

Back in 2008, the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull saw speculation that Shia LaBeouf would be stepping into the shoes of Indiana Jones to carry the torch of the franchise, with that film's conclusion making it clear this wasn't the case. The power of the franchise, however, leaves fans to wonder how it could continue without Ford, resulting in wild speculation about replacements.

Just weeks ago, Mangold similarly shut down users on Twitter who expressed similar sentiments.

"Well, Paulo, it's up to you who to believe-an anonymous troll named 'basement dweller' & 'doomc-ck' or the actual director of the film," Mangold wrote last month. "No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed."

