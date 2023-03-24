Mean Girls Movie Musical Adds Jon Hamm as Coach Carr

"Don't have sex, because you will get pregnant and die!" That's one of the most famous lines in the Mean Girls movie, and it's certainly not something we ever expected to hear out of Jon Hamm's mouth. However, it was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that the Mad Men star has joined the cast of the Mean Girls movie musical as Coach Carr, the shady coach who was known for teaching Sex Ed and hooking up with students. It was previously announced that the 2017 stage musical based on the movie of the same name was being adapted into a film for Paramount+.

In addition to Hamm, the new Mean Girls movie will also star Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Cady, the role originated by Lindsay Lohan in the film. The movie will also feature Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway, as well as Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis, Bebe Wood (Love, VIctor) as Gretchen Wieners, and Jaquel Spivey (Broadway's A Strange Loop) as Damian. Other cast members include Avantika (Senior Year) and Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty).

It was also previously announced that The Office alum Jenna Fischer would be joining the musical as Ms. Heron and Girls5eva star Busy Philipps has been cast as Mrs. George. Ashley Park, who originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway musical, is also expected to cameo in the film. Recently, Tina Fey confirmed that she will also be featured in the film alongside Tim Meadows.

Will the Mean Girls Music Change in the New Movie?

The Broadway show's music was created by Jeff Richmond who recently spoke with The Holywood Reporter about the upcoming film, and teased some changes to the Broadway songs.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," Richmond explained. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

Nadina Hassan, who plays Regina George in the touring version of the musical, added, "We're one of just a handful of girls who get to play these roles professionally and at this level, and that's such a blessing. Because now, when the movie comes out, what we've done will also get to be shared with so many other people who maybe weren't able to come see us on tour or weren't able to go see the Broadway cast. I always feel so lucky to just be a part of this legacy."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Mean Girls musical.