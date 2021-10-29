Original Scream Cast Reuniting for Virtual Event

✖

Twenty four years after the meta-slasher film Scream made its way onto the big screen, the cast for the 1996 hit film will reunite for a new cause. Variety reports that the cast and screenwriter for the movie will come together for a virtual, charity-benefitting Q&A that will take place on Looped Live on Saturday, November 14 at 6 P.M. ET. Series creator and writer Kevin Williamson will appear on the event with stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, and Matthew Lillard. Tickets cost just $20 and will benefit National Breast Cancer Coalition, “I Have a Dream” Foundation – Los Angeles, and the East Los Angeles Women’s Center. Virtual Meet and Greats can also be purchased for $90 at this site.

Notably absent from this event is series star Courtney Cox, who will reprise her role of Gale Weathers for the upcoming fifth film in the franchise. She's not alone as Neve Campbell and David Arquette will also return as their characters Sydney Prescott and Dewey Riley. Unfortunately for Kennedy, McGowan, Ulrich, and Lillard, their characters didn't make it past the first film (or the sequel in Kennedy's case) and seemingly won't appear in the new film.

Though the series has previously implied that a character has been killed, the film often reveals that they have survived extreme injuries before the credits roll instead of surprising audiences with unexpected appearances in subsequent films. This didn't stop Matthew Lillard from previously lobbying for his character Stu to return in the upcoming film.

"I mean... it was just a TV? Right?" Lillard shared on Twitter earlier this year. "You’d think he’d SURVIVE?" He also added the hashtag #stu to make it quite clear who he was talking about. The actor also professed to TooFab when asked about his interest in returning for Scream 5, adding: "Yes, yes, I'm available, yes, yes! There's nobody that wouldn't want to come back and reprise a role they got to do when they were a boy and be able to do something different as a man would be exciting. You just don't get that opportunity often."

Production is underway on the upcoming fifth Scream movie with Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett set to helm the picture from a script by Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt. The new Scream is scheduled to debut in theaters on January 14, 2022.