Original Scream Villain Says His Character Could Have Secretly Survived First Film

Unlike other horror franchises, when a character dies in Scream, they don't come back from the grave, but Matthew Lillard recently took to Twitter to point out that his character Stu's death wasn't officially confirmed, joking that he could have survived an entire TV being smashed on his head. While the series has, from time to time, implied that a character has been killed, the film often reveals that they have survived extreme injuries before the time the credits roll instead of surprising audiences with unexpected appearances in subsequent films, so seeing Stu emerge in the upcoming Scream sequel would seem highly unlikely.

"I mean... it was just a TV? Right?" Lillard shared on Twitter. "You’d think he’d SURVIVE?" He also added the hashtag #stu to make it quite clear who he was talking about.

The original Scream saw the town of Woodsboro being terrorized by a "Ghostface" killer who was knocking off residents, with the ultimate reveal being Lillard's Stu and Skeet Ulrich's Billy Loomis were working together to exact revenge against those they felt had wronged them. Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, David Arquette's Dewey Riley, Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, and Jamie Kennedy's Randy Meeks all survived the film and were the heroes of Scream 2. While Randy might have been killed, the other three characters all survived through the events of Scream 4 and are set to return in the upcoming Scream sequel.

I mean... it was just a TV? Right? You’d think he’d SURVIVE? #stu — matthew lillard —Will block. 0-F’s-given (@MatthewLillard) September 11, 2020

Despite Lillard joking that his character could have survived, each Scream film has seen a new villain, or in some cases, multiple villains, emerge to terrorize Sidney. While it may seem unlikely that Stu could appear again, the actor shared earlier this year just how excited he would be for the opportunity to play Stu again.

"Yes, yes, I'm available, yes, yes!" Lillard professed to TooFab when asked about his interest in returning for Scream 5. "There's nobody that wouldn't want to come back and reprise a role they got to do when they were a boy and be able to do something different as a man would be exciting. You just don't get that opportunity often."

The actor did confirm that, despite his excitement, he "can't imagine" Stu returning for the upcoming film.

The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

