Orphan 3: Isabelle Fuhrman Teases “Nuts” Sequel in Cult Horror Franchise

Orphan 3 star Isabelle Fuhrman has shared some exciting new details about the upcoming horror sequel. The film follows 2022’s Orphan: First Kill, a prequel to 2009’s Orphan. In both titles, Fuhrman starred as Esther, a child who escaped from an Estonian psychiatric facility and goes on to impersonate a nine-year-old girl to cover her killing spree. During a recent interview with THR, Fuhrman teased Orphan 3‘s crazy script.

“When they first said, ‘We’re going to make another one,’ I was like, ‘You guys are nuts!’ But the [Orphan 3] script is so good. I was like, ‘OK! A hundred percent. This is a great idea, actually,’” Fuhrman said.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra’s Orphan began the fan-beloved horror franchise, earning many positive reviews from audiences despite mixed critical reception. The return of Orphan: First Kill 13 years later (with filmmaker William Brent Bell) introduced many new viewers to the franchise. The movie, additionally starring Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, and Hiro Kanagawa, received better reviews than its predecessor. Bell will return to direct Orphan 3, which does not currently have a release date.

The development of Orphan 3 was first announced in late 2023, with Bell stating (to THR at the time) that, “I definitely think Orphan as a franchise has so many variations, and unlike other franchises, whether it’s a doll or a masked killer, she’s a real character on screen like Hannibal Lecter and she’s never going to age.”

Fuhrman’s tease of Orphan 3 is a great sign for fans of the franchise and the horror genre at large. Last year saw the emergence of multiple horror hits such as The Substance, Heretic, Smile 2, and Nosferatu; thus, 2025, and beyond bodes extremely well for horror flicks if 2024 is any indication. The Orphan franchise has an opportunity to build on its success with its third entry. In just two films, Esther has become an easily recognizable horror villain and main character, who has also come to define Fuhrman’s career, leading to notable roles in The Hunger Games, After Earth, and The Novice. Fuhrman’s newest project, Wish You Were Here, just opened in theaters on January 17th.

The ambition and creative storytelling of Orphan: First Kill‘s origin story of Esther transformed a standalone horror movie into a gripping franchise that has the potential to continue beyond its planned third film. Even though Orphan 3‘s specific plot details have been kept under wraps thus far, fans have every reason to look forward to a thrilling expansion of the Orphan saga. If Orphan 3 earns a positive response similar to the previous movies, it’s likely that Fuhrman will reprise her starring role again in the future.

Fans can rent or purchase Orphan through VOD platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play. Orphan: First Kill is currently available to stream on Paramount+.