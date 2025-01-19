5 Horror Movies to Watch For in 2025

Horror has become one of the most profitable genres in cinema today, pulling in both longtime fans and new viewers. In 2025, this trend is only going to grow, with a full calendar of releases that promise to satisfy all kinds of tastes. From remakes to book adaptations and original films, the year is shaping up to offer a variety of styles for those who love adrenaline, scares, or even being psychologically terrified. After Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu premiered last Christmas and achieved amazing success in its first few days (along with extremely positive reviews), expectations for the upcoming projects in the genre are higher than ever.

January’s already off to a great start, so keep an eye out for the best releases. We’ve put together a list of the ones you can’t afford to miss.

The Monkey

Neon

Stephen King fans who haven’t seen an adaptation of the famous writer since Salem’s Lot in October of last year can now get ready for The Monkey. Directed by Oz Perkins, the story follows twin brothers Bill and Hal, who discover an old toy monkey in their attic. What seems like an innocent object quickly unleashes a series of macabre events and senseless deaths every time it claps its cymbals. As the brothers try to make sense of what’s happening, they must confront some dark family secrets tied to the toy. The new film mixes horror with elements of comedy, while also delivering intense tension and graphic violence, with an appeal to the ’80s-’90s.

The cast includes Theo James, Christian Convery, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Colin O’Brien, and others. The Monkey is set to hit theaters on February 21st.

The Ritual

XYZ Films

The Ritual also joins the psychological horror lineup, but is aimed at a very specific niche of viewers. Fans of The Exorcist are likely to become fans of this new feature. The story is set to explore internal dilemmas with emotional depth, as spiritual conflicts take center stage. Directed by David Midell, the plot follows two priests with contrasting perspectives: one who questions his faith and the other with a troubled past. Together, they must overcome their differences and face their own inner demons to save a young woman, Emma Schmidt, who is possessed. This journey leads them through a series of challenging and dangerous exorcisms.

The cast includes Al Pacino, Dan Stevens, Ashley Greene, Abigail Cowen, Patricia Heaton, and others. The Ritual is set to hit theaters on April 18th.

Sinners

warner bros.

Psychological horror will also get a new release this year, with a story focused on redemption and confronting evil forces. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners follows twin brothers Elijah and Elias, who return to their hometown hoping to leave their troubled pasts behind and start fresh. However, they soon discover that an even greater evil awaits them, forcing them to face their deepest fears and unresolved traumas. The production is especially made for vampire fans, however, the emphasis is always on the tension rather than the actual supernatural creatures.

The cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and others. Sinners is set to hit theaters on April 18th.

Until Dawn

sony pictures

As part of the lineup of original horror films, Until Dawn brings a fresh story to the screen (as it’s not going to be directly based on the game of the same name). For fans of ’80s nostalgia, this is the perfect movie, as it will carry a suspenseful atmosphere to deliver that classic slasher tension. Directed by David F. Sandberg, the story follows Clover and her friends as they search for her missing sister, Melanie, in a remote valley. There, they encounter supernatural events and a masked killer, reliving a night of terror over and over again until they finally manage to survive until dawn.

The cast includes Ella Rubin, Maia Mitchell, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A’zion, Belmont Cameli, and Peter Stormare. Until Dawn hits theaters on April 25th.

28 Years Later

sony pictures

Although not entirely new, 2025 is a highly anticipated year for fans of the zombie genre. That’s because 28 Years Later will be hitting theaters as the third installment of the franchise. For those who aren’t sure what to expect but are intrigued, the film promises to be dark and tense. Along with exploring survival, it will delve into themes of morality and the limits of humanity in a post-apocalyptic world. Directed by Danny Boyle, the story takes place nearly three decades after the outbreak of the “Rage” virus, with a group of survivors living on an isolated island in Britain. When one of them embarks on a mission to the mainland, horrors are revealed.

The cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Erin Kellyman, Edvin Ryding, and others. 28 Years Later is set to hit theaters on June 20th.

Honorable Mention: Frankenstein

netflix

While Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is expected to release in 2025, it doesn’t yet have an official release date, but it is expected to hit both theaters and Netflix.

Frankenstein is likely the adaptation fans have been most excited about since it was first announced, especially since there’s been little information since then. Based on Mary Shelley’s novel, the story takes a new approach and follows Dr. Pretorius, who seeks to find Frankenstein’s monster, believed to be dead for 40 years, in order to continue Dr. Victor Frankenstein’s experiments. The film promises a Gothic aesthetic – a hallmark of del Toro’s style – and an in-depth exploration of the themes of creation and destruction.

The cast includes Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and others.