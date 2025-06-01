7 Spider-Man Costumes That the MCU Needs to Use Next

Spider-Man’s adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue with his return in 2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there are a number of iconic alternate Spider-Man costumes that the MCU should bring into play. It is hardly uncommon for superheroes to have variations of their primary outfits. In fact, it is surprisingly hard to find one who has strictly stayed with his or her original suit, and Spider-Man is no different. Not only does Peter Parker himself have a variety of alternate Spider-Man suits from his primary red-and-blue one, but there are also quite a few alternate Spideys that bring their own outfits into the web that is the Spider-Verse.

Tom Holland’s MCU Peter Parker has himself donned a wide collection of different Spider-Man costumes throughout his tenure. For Holland’s return in Brand New Day, there are many different unused Spidey suits to choose from, and not all of them would even need to be worn by Peter himself. Here are seven Spider-Man costumes that the MCU should bring into the franchise as alternate Spidey outfits.

1) The Spider-Man 2099 Suit

One of the most futuristic suits for wall-crawling, the suit of Spider-Man 2099 is worn by Miguel O’Hara, an alternate universe Spidey of the year 2099. Originally created by Rick Leonardi and the late Peter David, Miguel’s suit is created from UMF, or unstable molecule fabric, an extremely durable yet flexible and adaptable material designed to accommodate Miguel’s spider powers and provide protection in high-risk situations. Miguel has already been seen in his iconic Spider-Man 2099 suit in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (voiced by Oscar Isaac), so bringing his suit to life in live-action in MCU should definitely be on the franchise’s to do list, either as a prototype developed by Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, or by transporting Miguel himself into the MCU for a meeting with Holland’s web-head.

2) The Spider-Man: India Suit

Another of the many alternate web-slingers of the Spider-Verse, Pavitr Prabhakar is the central protagonist of the 2004 story Spider-Man: India, which re-imagines Spider-Man’s origin story as taking place in India. Like Miguel O’Hara, Pavitr Prabhakar is one of the many Spideys featured in Across the Spider-Verse (voiced by Kara Soni), with the movie beautifully recreating his Spider-Man costume with an Indian-style spin. Pavitr could also be a great candidate for another alternate universe Spidey to swing into the MCU, bringing his fantastic alternate Spidey costume with him.

3) Spider-Gwen’s Suit

The Spider-Verse movies aren’t exclusively focused on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as their web-slinging protagonist, with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) being just as essential to the franchise. While Gwen Stacy’s death is among the most well-known of any non-superhero in comic book history, the endless doorways of the multiverse gave her a chance to return as Spider-Gwen, one of the many Spider-Man variants throughout the multiverse. Gwen’s death has already been seen in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, with Andrew Garfield’s Peter #2 later redeeming his failure to save her in Spider-Man: No Way Home with his rescue of Zendaya’s MJ. While that was a crowd-pleasing moment of its own, what better unexpected pay-off could there be than for Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy to make a surprise return in the MCU as Spider-Gwen?

4) Spider-Man’s Video Game Suit

Variations on Spider-Man’s suit are not strictly in the domain of comic books, as the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game series proves. The massively successful franchise includes an all-new design of Spidey’s classic red-and-blue outfit, complete with a new white spider emblem on the chest and back, along with a few other adjustments to the costume’s overall color scheme. Tom Holland’s Spidey already demonstrated that he could design a brand new and quite shiny Spider-Man suit with minimal resources at the end of No Way Home, and Brand New Day could give audiences a new stand-out example at his costume-making skills by picking up Peter’s next story with Spidey in another newly designed suit inspired by his suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

5) The Black Symbiote Suit

When it comes to variations of Spidey’s web-slinging garb, few are as immediately recognizable as the black suit born from the alien symbiote. Spider-Man eventually ditched the symbiote over its volatile and controlling ways, with the suit later bonding with Eddie Brock and becoming Venom. While this partially formed the basis of 2007’s Spider-Man 3, Sony’s Venom franchise skipped straight to Tom Hardy’s Eddie bonding with the symbiote. However, during Eddie’s brief multiversal trip into the MCU, he left a fragment of the Venom symbiote behind in Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s end credits scene. Needless to say, this provides a great set up for Tom Holland’s web-head to bond with the symbiote and don his classic black suit for a darker post-No Way Home Spidey adventure, and it’s a set up that Marvel Studios should certainly not overlook.

6) Ben Reilly’s Spider-Man Suit

Back in the ’90s, The Clone Saga made headlines with the introduction of a new web-spinning hero named Ben Reilly, along with the apparent revelation that Peter Parker was Ben’s clone. Though it was eventually revealed that Ben was actually the clone of Peter, he proved himself a hero with a heart of gold before his tragic death, and even took over as the main Spider-Man for a time. This included a new Spidey suit created just for Ben, with a much larger spider emblem on the suit’s chest and back. At some point, it seems inevitable that Ben Reilly will make his live-action debut, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be just the place to introduce him, complete with his own variation on the classic Spider-Man suit.

7) The Scarlet Spider Suit

When Ben began his career as a wall-crawling superhero in the comics, he didn’t start out as Spider-Man proper, but with a heroic identity all his own: the Scarlet Spider. With all of Peter’s spider powers on his side, Ben swung into action with arguably the coolest alternate Spider-Man costume ever designed, a dark red suit and blue hoodie with torn shoulder sleeves and a spider emblem on the chest. The Scarlet Spider is simply way too cool a Spider-Man variant not to be brought to the big screen, and Across the Spider-Verse did exactly that, including Ben Reilly (Andy Samberg) and his Scarlet Spider garb in the movie’s ensemble of Spider-People. With so many gateways in the multiverse, bringing Ben into the MCU via his Across the Spider-Verse appearance could build on the intricate Spider-Verse web of all live-action and animated Spider-Man adaptations. Even better, Ben could even be a “two for the price of one character,” arriving in the MCU as the Scarlet Spider he was seen as in Across the Spider-Verse and setting up his eventual transition into his version of Spider-Man’s iconic web-slinging attire.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.