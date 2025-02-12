Avengers: Secret Wars Production Start Revealed (And Doomsday Hasn’t Even Filmed Yet)

The production start date for Avengers: Secret Wars has already been revealed, even though Avengers: Doomsday hasn’t begun filming yet. While speaking with Deadline to promote this month’s Captain America: Brave New World, star Anthony Mackie opened up about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His Sam Wilson/Captain America is set to be a key part of the franchise moving forward, meaning the actor will be keeping busy the next couple of years. Unsurprisingly, production on the two massive tentpoles will be a massive undertaking, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo have figured out a schedule that spans two years.

“We shoot [Avengers: Doomsday] through the summer and then the following summer we shoot the next one,” Mackie said. “It’s going to be a full slate.”

The one-two punch of Doomsday and Secret Wars is set to be the culmination of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, pitting the franchise’s various heroes against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. The former is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2026, while the latter premieres in May 2027. In late January, Mackie confirmed he will reprise his Captain America in both films as part of his plan to play the role for the next 10 years.

In addition to Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch will be in Doomsday and Secret Wars, returning as Doctor Strange. Marvel has also confirmed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will appear in the two Avengers films, following their MCU debut this summer. There have been reports that Marvel veterans such as Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell will also have a role to play, though nothing is official on that front.

It sounds like Marvel’s approach for Doomsday and Secret Wars differs from the one employed for Infinity War and Endgame, which were shot back-to-back with a short break between the two films. This time around, the plan calls for the productions to be split up by a year. Though Doomsday and Secret Wars will undoubtedly be narratively connected, this should prove to be a beneficial strategy. First, it allows the Russos to concentrate on one film at a time; they can dedicate all of their energy and effort to Doomsday this year before shifting gears to Secret Wars next year. With Doomsday a little over a year from release, this is arguably for the best. They can also use the gap between productions to fine tune the Secret Wars script, ironing out any kinks that may present themselves between now and then. That will ideally ensure it’s the best finale possible for the Multiverse Saga.

There’s a lot riding on these films, especially as Marvel continues to experience its fair share of ups and downs in the post-Endgame era (early reviews for Captain America: Brave New World are mixed). By bringing back the Russos and Downey, Marvel is attempting to recapture some of that Infinity Saga magic, utilizing familiar faces to generate hype for the MCU’s future. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out this time. As the Russos start this lengthy journey, they’ve hopefully figured out a way to weave all of these Multiverse Saga threads into something that feels cohesive and exciting.