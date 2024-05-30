Marvel's Spider-Verse Comic Introduces the Spider-Society

The Spider-Society is revealed in Edge of Spider-Verse #4.

By Cameron Bonomolo

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse assembled Spider-people from all walks — and webs — of life. The animated movie inducted a number of arachnid adventurers into the Spider-Society, an elite strike force dedicated to the security of the multiverse led by Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099.

Marvel had been teasing that the Spider-Society would be spun out of the Edge of Spider-Verse anthology series and into their own comic book, but the roster was a question mark: With infinite Spider-Men and Spider-Women to choose from, which Spider-heroes would form the Spider-Society?

February's Edge of Spider-Verse #1 saw Julia Carpenter, the clairvoyant known as Madame Web, warn Earth-928's Miguel that the Web of Life and Destiny connecting the multiverse's many Spider-Totems was in danger from a mysterious threat. "We need to form a society of the unexpected," Madame Web said, tasking Miguel with recruiting "a task force built on the Spider-Heroes these villains would never see coming." In March, that threat was revealed in Web of Spider-Man #1: the Sinister Squadron, an assemblage of multiversal Spider-villains that includes the Gwen Stacy Green Goblin.

spider-society.png

After Miguel recruited Anya Corazón, a.k.a Araña, he was attacked by the Sinister Squadron and taken off the board before he could put together the Spider-Society. Anya has been acting as Web's chief recruiter, and her roster was revealed on the final page of this week's Edge of Spider-Verse #4. The Spider-Society includes:

  • Anya Corazón / Araña (Earth-616)
  • Miles Morales / Spider-Man (Earth-616, formerly Earth-1610)
  • Mayday Parker / Spider-Girl (Earth-982)
  • Gwen Stacy / Ghost-Spider (Earth-616, formerly Earth-65)
  • Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman (Earth-616)
  • Bailey Briggs / Spider-Boy (Earth-616)
  • Peter Parker / Weapon VIII (Earth-72)
  • Felicia Hardy / Night-Spider (Earth-194)
  • Hobie Brown / Spider-Punk (Earth-138)
  • Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven the Hunter-Spider (Earth-31)
  • Zarina Zahari / Spider-UK (Earth-834)
  • Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India (Earth-50101)
  • Peter Potnoodle / Spider-Ramen (Earth-54202)
  • Peter Porker / Spider-Ham (Earth-8311)
  • Pter Ptarker / Spider-Rex (Earth-66)


Spider-Society #1, written by Alex Segura (Edge of Spider-Verse) and drawn by Scott Godlewski (Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace), will "spin the entire multiverse into one epic saga," per Marvel's official description.

"We've had such a blast building toward and teasing Spider-Verse in the pages of Web of Spider-Man and Edge of Spider-Verse," Segura said. "I hope readers enjoy the amazing roster of Spider-Heroes we're bringing together to face off a new, but eerily familiar threat."

"Scott Godlewski's the perfect choice to bring our Spider-Verse adventure to life, and his take on the Spider-Heroes, from Spider-Man 2099 to Spider-Ramen, is spot-on," he added. "Readers can expect a wild Multiversal ride full of surprises and fun character moments, evoking the Spider-Verse tales they love. August can't come fast enough!"

Spider-Society #1 (of 4) is on sale August 14 from Marvel Comics.

