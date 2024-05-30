Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse assembled Spider-people from all walks — and webs — of life. The animated movie inducted a number of arachnid adventurers into the Spider-Society, an elite strike force dedicated to the security of the multiverse led by Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099.

Marvel had been teasing that the Spider-Society would be spun out of the Edge of Spider-Verse anthology series and into their own comic book, but the roster was a question mark: With infinite Spider-Men and Spider-Women to choose from, which Spider-heroes would form the Spider-Society?

February's Edge of Spider-Verse #1 saw Julia Carpenter, the clairvoyant known as Madame Web, warn Earth-928's Miguel that the Web of Life and Destiny connecting the multiverse's many Spider-Totems was in danger from a mysterious threat. "We need to form a society of the unexpected," Madame Web said, tasking Miguel with recruiting "a task force built on the Spider-Heroes these villains would never see coming." In March, that threat was revealed in Web of Spider-Man #1: the Sinister Squadron, an assemblage of multiversal Spider-villains that includes the Gwen Stacy Green Goblin.

After Miguel recruited Anya Corazón, a.k.a Araña, he was attacked by the Sinister Squadron and taken off the board before he could put together the Spider-Society. Anya has been acting as Web's chief recruiter, and her roster was revealed on the final page of this week's Edge of Spider-Verse #4. The Spider-Society includes:

Anya Corazón / Araña (Earth-616)

Miles Morales / Spider-Man (Earth-616, formerly Earth-1610)

Mayday Parker / Spider-Girl (Earth-982)

Gwen Stacy / Ghost-Spider (Earth-616, formerly Earth-65)

Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman (Earth-616)

Bailey Briggs / Spider-Boy (Earth-616)

Peter Parker / Weapon VIII (Earth-72)

Felicia Hardy / Night-Spider (Earth-194)

Hobie Brown / Spider-Punk (Earth-138)

Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven the Hunter-Spider (Earth-31)

Zarina Zahari / Spider-UK (Earth-834)

Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India (Earth-50101)

Peter Potnoodle / Spider-Ramen (Earth-54202)

Peter Porker / Spider-Ham (Earth-8311)

Pter Ptarker / Spider-Rex (Earth-66)



Spider-Society #1, written by Alex Segura (Edge of Spider-Verse) and drawn by Scott Godlewski (Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace), will "spin the entire multiverse into one epic saga," per Marvel's official description.

"We've had such a blast building toward and teasing Spider-Verse in the pages of Web of Spider-Man and Edge of Spider-Verse," Segura said. "I hope readers enjoy the amazing roster of Spider-Heroes we're bringing together to face off a new, but eerily familiar threat."

"Scott Godlewski's the perfect choice to bring our Spider-Verse adventure to life, and his take on the Spider-Heroes, from Spider-Man 2099 to Spider-Ramen, is spot-on," he added. "Readers can expect a wild Multiversal ride full of surprises and fun character moments, evoking the Spider-Verse tales they love. August can't come fast enough!"

Spider-Society #1 (of 4) is on sale August 14 from Marvel Comics.