Oscar-Winner Brendan Fraser Says He's "Really Being Picky" About Next Project

Brendan Fraser recently won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. Fraser was previously known for many '90s fan-favorites such as School Ties, The Mummy, George of the Jungle, Airheads, and more. While Fraser has been playing Cliffe Steele on Doom Patrol since 2019, his Oscar win is bringing the actor back into the spotlight for the first time in a long time. In fact, he will soon be seen in Martin Scorsese's next film, Killers of the Flower Moon. As for the actor's future, many fans and friends have some ideas for the star, but he recently revealed he's being "picky" about his next acting choices.

Fraser took part in a conversation with broadcast journalist Hannah Storm (via People) at the Greenwich International Film Festival this week, and talked about the current Writers Guild of America strike. "I read the trades the other day. Apparently, I'm going to have to pick up a picket sign," the actor said when asked about his future movies. "It might be a long summer." He told the audience during the conversation, "At the moment, I don't have anything – I'm really being picky right now." He added of Killers of the Flower Moon, "I will tell you that I'm excited to see it myself."

Brendan Fraser Reacts To Batgirl Cancellation:

In August, DC fans were met with the shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery decided to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. Fraser was set to play Garfield Lynns/Firefly in the project. In an interview with Variety, he opened up about the cancellation.

"It's tragic," Fraser explained. "It doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio. Leslie Grace was fantastic. She's a dynamo, just a spot-on performer. Everything that we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all-greenscreen thing. They ran firetrucks around downtown Glasgow at 3 in the morning and they had flamethrowers. It was a big-budget movie, but one that was just stripped down to the essentials." The actor added, "Everything that Adil and Bilall shot felt real and exciting."

