Alicia Silverstone Wants to Make Blast From the Past Sequel With Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser is having one heck of a year. The actor known for major movie hits from the 1990s like The Mummy just won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. He will also be seen in Martin Scorsese's next film, Killers of the Flower Moon. Due to all of the press Fraser was getting during awards season, the actor and his fans have been reminiscing about some of his most iconic roles. Unsurprisingly, some folks want to see him return to some of his roles from the past, including his former co-star Alicia Silverstone. Recently, the Clueless alum attended '90s Con (via Variety) and revealed she would be open to making a Blast From the Past sequel. The 1999 romantic comedy follows a man who rejoins society after spending his life in a fallout shelter.

"With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun," Silverstone said during a Clueless panel when a fan asked if she'd make a Blast From the Past follow-up. "I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar and he's so cute. He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time and you have to grow and it's part of life that you struggle and then look what happened to him! So yes, I'm happy to do that."

Of course, Blast From the Past is not the only thing Silverstone and Fraser have in common. Both actors also have a special connection to Batgirl. Silverstone played the character in 1997's Batman & Robin, and Fraser played Firefly in the recently scrapped Batgirl film from HBO Max.

What Has Brendan Fraser Said About the Batgirl Cancellation?

In August, DC fans were met with the shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery decided to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. In an interview with Variety, Fraser opened up about the cancellation.

"It's tragic," Fraser explained. "It doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio. Leslie Grace was fantastic. She's a dynamo, just a spot-on performer. Everything that we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all-greenscreen thing. They ran firetrucks around downtown Glasgow at 3 in the morning and they had flamethrowers. It was a big-budget movie, but one that was just stripped down to the essentials." The actor added, "Everything that Adil and Bilall shot felt real and exciting."

