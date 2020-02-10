Oscars 2020: Martin Scorsese’s Reaction to Eminem’s Surprise Academy Awards Performance Is Priceless

If you assumed Eminem isn’t on the daily playlist of Martin Scorsese, you may very well be right. The Grammy-winning hip hop artist made a surprise performance during Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards and as you might expect, some of the crowd reactions have since gone viral, including that of Scorsese’s.

The performance itself was certainly more upbeat and more boisterous than other performances throughout the night, including the use of flashing lights and full backing band. Panning over various celebrities in the crowd, the cameras eventually found Scorsese, who had a hard time keeping his eyes open with the performance and light show going on.

Fans were quick to point the reaction out and as only the internet could, it’s already begun circulating Twitter as a viral meme. Keep on scrolling to see what Oscar watchers are saying about Scorsese and his Eminenm reaction.

Top-Shelf Reaction GIF

Martin Scorsese listening to Eminem.gif pic.twitter.com/mXRjTCwxS3 — Balvin | Big Boss (@LordBalvin) February 10, 2020

Rocking Out

Don’t Pass Out

Martin Scorsese made a marathon movie in The Irishman but is passing out to an Eminem performance! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WZ5DEcVmm5 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 10, 2020

Get Outta Here

martin scorsese pushing eminem off the stage at the #oscars: pic.twitter.com/moXGOgLju7 — anth (@anthonyonmovies) February 10, 2020

Big Mood

Martin Scorsese and his daughter Francesca Scorsese watching Eminem is a MOOD. pic.twitter.com/TEGl1zLJI6 — Much Ado About Cinema (@muchadocinema) February 10, 2020

Giving Me Life

Cutting to Martin Scorsese during Eminem’s performance is giving me life — Jack Falahee (@RestingPlatypus) February 10, 2020

Who the F-ck?