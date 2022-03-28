Oscars 2022: Megan Thee Stallion and Encanto Cast Perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Live

“We may not talk about Bruno, but I am absolutely talking about Megan Thee Stallion,” says one Oscar viewer after the rapper’s remixed verse on “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The “Savage” and “Sweetest Pie” singer joined the cast of Disney’s Academy Award-winning Encanto for the first live performance of “Bruno,” the chart-topping hit song written and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Becky G (“Mamiii,” Power Rangers), percussionist Sheila E, and Luis Fonsi (“Despacito”) also appeared as part of the colorful performance that took over the Dolby Theatre during Sunday’s Oscar broadcast.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz (voice of Mirabel), Adassa (voice of Dolores), Diane Guerrero (voice of Isabela), Carolina Gaitan (voice of Pepa), and Mauro Castillo (voice of Felix) appeared to bring “Bruno” to life, featuring a rap referencing Spider-Man star Zendaya (who was in the audience) before Becky G and Fonsi finished out the song. Earlier in the night, Sebastián Yatra performed a stage version of “Dos Oruguitas,” which was nominated for Best Original Song.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/erinsorensen/status/1508261123572867076

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the breakout hit of Encanto, but the song was not submitted for consideration at the 94th Academy Awards. The song went viral on Spotify, YouTube, and TikTok, topping the Billboard Hot 100.

See more reactions to the "We Don't Talk About Bruno" live performance below and more Oscars 2022 coverage here.

Disney’s Encanto is now streaming on Disney+. Photo: Myung Chun/Getty Images.

