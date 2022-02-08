There’s a Reason Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno Didn’t Get an Oscar Nomination

Encanto fans are a little baffled that the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” didn’t earn an Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards. Dune , and two Marvel superhero movies will go head to head for best visual effects. Encanto earned a nomination for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and for Best Song, but that last nomination isn’t for the song fans expected. It’s “Dos Oruguitas” that scored the nomination, not “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the song that’s currently burning up the charts.

The reason why is simple. As Variety explains, Disney didn’t submit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” for consideration. Their reasoning has to do with timing and maybe some Hollywood politics. Due to the Academy’s early November deadline, Disney had to choose which songs to submit before Encanto opened to the public, meaning Disney couldn’t gauge by audience response. There’s also the idea that awards strategists don’t like to potentially split the vote for a film by submitting too many songs from the same soundtrack. On top of that, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda had other films in contention for the award and likely didn’t want to split his chances that way either.

But fans are still aghast at “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” being excluded. Keep reading to see what they have to say.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+. The 94th Academy Awards air on ABC on March 22nd.

Surprise

Encanto got 3 Oscar nods 😮



Surprised the song that got nominated is not We Don't Talk About Bruno 👀



But that said Dos Oruguitas is 😭😭😭 — Karen Pang (@iamkarenpang) February 8, 2022

“Encanto got an Oscar nomination for Original Song.”



“Of course!”



“It wasn’t for We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”



“Oh… That’s… A thing that happened. Totally understandable. Excuse me —“ pic.twitter.com/xJnZXeXJta — Chris Csont 🥐 needs more coffee ☕️o/☕️ (@ccsont) February 8, 2022

I do not care about the #Oscars. Like, at all.



But on behalf of every kid in my 9-year old daughter’s elementary school: HOW COULD YOU NOT NOMINATE, “WE DON’T TALK ABOUT BRUNO”?!?!?!? — Bags4HoF (@Bags4HoF) February 8, 2022

https://twitter.com/SongofThyme/status/1491060206662729729

https://twitter.com/CrazyEddyBee/status/1491060391782551556

I still think “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto should get recognized at the Oscars. #OscarNoms #Encanto — Emilie Baartman (@EmilieBaartman) February 8, 2022

Biggest oops of Oscar Nominations this year: the song that has sailed to the top of the charts “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto… was not nominated by Disney to be eligible for Best Song because they didn’t realize it would be popular and resonate with audiences: https://t.co/dURp2vJ2ZI — erik walker (@erikmwalker) February 8, 2022

https://twitter.com/mercenyary/status/1491061615046930432

HOW DID THE OSCARS NOT NOMINATE “WE DON’T TALK ABOUT BRUNO”?!? It’s only like the most popular song from a movie in the past 10 years but whatever 🤷🏻‍♂️ — DJ Jenkins (@DJJenkins) February 8, 2022

We Don’t Talk About It