There’s a Reason Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno Didn’t Get an Oscar Nomination

Encanto fans are a little baffled that the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” didn’t earn an Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards. Dune , and two Marvel superhero movies will go head to head for best visual effects. Encanto earned a nomination for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and for Best Song, but that last nomination isn’t for the song fans expected. It’s “Dos Oruguitas” that scored the nomination, not “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the song that’s currently burning up the charts.
The reason why is simple. As Variety explains, Disney didn’t submit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” for consideration. Their reasoning has to do with timing and maybe some Hollywood politics. Due to the Academy’s early November deadline, Disney had to choose which songs to submit before Encanto opened to the public, meaning Disney couldn’t gauge by audience response. There’s also the idea that awards strategists don’t like to potentially split the vote for a film by submitting too many songs from the same soundtrack. On top of that, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda had other films in contention for the award and likely didn’t want to split his chances that way either.
Videos by ComicBook.com
But fans are still aghast at “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” being excluded. Keep reading to see what they have to say.
Encanto is now streaming on Disney+. The 94th Academy Awards air on ABC on March 22nd.