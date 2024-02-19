Netflix's Animated Hit Nimona Now Free to Watch Online

Nimona is shape-shifting from Netflix to YouTube. The streamer has made the Oscar-nominated Nimona free to watch in full online, offering complimentary access to the animated sci-fi fantasy adventure based on ND Stevenson's webcomic-turned-graphic novel. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) as the titular changling and Riz Ahmed (Venom) as a disgraced knight, Nimona also remains available to stream on Netflix (which hopes to win its second Academy Award for Best Animated Feature after Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio).

You can stream Nimona via YouTube below.

The synopsis: "When Ballister Boldheart (Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc."

Along with Moretz and Ahmed, the cast includes Eugene Lee Yang (Star Wars: Visions) as Institution knight Ambrosius Goldenloin, Frances Conroy (Six Feet Under) as the Director, Lorraine Toussaint (The Equalizer) as the murdered Queen Valerin, Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Sir Thoddeus "Todd" Sureblade, RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race) as Nate Knight, Indya Moore (Pose) as Alamzapam Davis, Julio Torres (The Great North) as Diego the Squire, and Sarah Sherman (SNL) as Coriander Cavaverish.

Nominated for nine awards at the Annie Awards, including Best Animated Feature, Nomina won Annies for Outstanding Achievement for Writing in a Feature Production for writers Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor, and Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in a Feature Production for Moretz. Nomina is nominated for the Best Animated Feature at the 96th Oscars, where it will compete in the category against Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron, Pixar's Elemental, Neon's Robot Dreams, and Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.