Messi the Dog, Star of Anatomy of a Fall, to Skip Oscars After Complaints of Unfair Advantage

Anatomy of a Fall will be missing one of it's big stars at The Oscars this year. The Academy has banned Messi the dog from attending the ceremony. During the nominees luncheon for the big show, the canine actor made quite the impression. Loads of stars met Messi and couldn't get enough. Some of the promoters for other projects felt like the dog gave Anatomy of a Fall an unfair advantage. Well, The Academy might have agreed. So, now, Messi will be watching from home like the rest of us. The dog's trainer, Laura Martin talked to The Hollywood Reporter about her experience in the United States with the actor. It's been a whirlwind for the duo since walking into Cannes together.

"All this attention began at Cannes. There were a few interviews in France," trainer Laura Martin told the outlet. "But what we've been experiencing here in America — with the attention to this dog and his acting — it's beyond anything we anticipated. It's probably the maximum that you can accomplish in this field."

"The big moment was with Billie Eilish, who bonded with Messi for almost 10 minutes," added Martin. "They were hugging and petting and they really had a vibe. Then Bradley Cooper bumped into him in the hallway. The dog went right to him, so they also had a connection."

Jimmy Kimmel Is Back To Host The Oscars

One person you can expect to hear chime-in on this important dog-related manner will be Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel. He's back on the big stage for the fourth time as master of ceremonies. Kimmel's other hosting appearances include 2017, 2018, 2023 and this year. Molly McNearney is in the saddle as executive producer again. So, The Academy decided that if its not broken, don't fix it.

"We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly [McNearney] returning as executive producer for the Oscars," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President said. "They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

"After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment," added Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. "He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team."

What Is Anatomy Of A Fall About?

Here's the official synopsis for Anatomy of a Fall: "For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Samuel's suspicious death is presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect. What follows is not just an investigation into the circumstances of Samuel's death but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel's conflicted relationship."

Do you think the dog should be able to attend? Let us know down in the comments!