New ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Image Show John Boyega Piloting Gypsy Avenger

Legendary Pictures has released a new image from Pacific Rim: Uprising.

The image shows John Boyega as Jake Pentecost piloting the Jaeger called Gypsy Avenger.

Take a look below (via Empire):

Boyega also told Empire about the creative freedom director Steven S. DeKnight gave him in finding a voice for Jake.

“Steve gives me freedom to rewrite my lines, give them more seasoning,” Boyega said. “I think Jake is a South London boy. So being a South London boy myself, I’d add a bit of that rudeness to it. Kaiju can’t hack South London.”

Boyega recently teased that a new Pacific Rim: Uprising Trailer is coming soon. The film is a sequel to the first Pacific Rim, which was directed by Guillermo del Toro. Both Boyega and DeKnight have spoken about what the film means to them.

“I loved the first Pacific Rim,” said Boyega. “That classic tale of robots and that holds weight and that holds power. Everybody has felt that feeling when those monsters go through a city. It creates an instant excitement.”

Director Steven S. DeKnight said, “I grew up watching the old giant monster movies from Japan. The classics like Ultraman, Space Giants, and of course Godzilla. I just ate it up. With the technology we have, we have a chance to make it that much more spectacular. Ultimately it’s a world conflict and everyone’s putting aside their differences and come together.”

Boyega added, “Pacific Rim Uprising gives an answer back to those monsters that we’ve grown up watching. If they were to attack us, what would we have? We have the Jaegers.

“I can announce that this is the most action that I’ve ever done. It’s like getting a ticket to the best boxing match ever.”

Pacific Rim Uprising opens in theaters on March 23, 2018.