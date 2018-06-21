‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Appears in ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Deleted Scene

Pacific Rim Uprising had quite a lot for nerdy fans to enjoy, but it looks like a pretty delightful cameo was almost a part of it.

CinemaBlend recently asked Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight about the film’s cut cameo from Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn. As DeKnight confirmed, the scene – in which Gunn plays a DJ – will be a part of Uprising’s home release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I got to tell you, that was the first thing I insisted on being on the DVD.” DeKnight revealed. “Yes, you get to see James Gunn as the deejay, which broke my heart that it got cut out because it just delighted me every time I saw it. We were shooting this party scene as part of the pickups for the movie, and it was in Malibu. And I thought, I know James kind of socially. We’re like admirers of each other. He was a big fan of Spartacus and I met him at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy when I was working on Daredevil and we have a bunch of mutual friends.”

As it turns out, the sequence’s cameo almost involved someone with a major connection to the world of Pacific Rim, before DeKnight ultimately offered the part to Gunn.

“So I thought I needed a DJ. We actually first went out to [Pacific Rim director] Guillermo [Del Toro].” DeKnight explained. “But Guillermo was out of the country. So I thought, ‘Ugh, Malibu. Who do I know?’ And I thought, ‘James Gunn lives in Malibu! It’d be a short drive.’ So I reached out to James, and frankly he was available. It was just such a gas. I mean, he really threw himself into it and it still makes me laugh. I’m so glad it’s on the DVD.”

While there’s no telling exactly how much Gunn is featured in the sequence, we do have an idea of what his wardrobe looked like, thanks to a photo the director shared back in March. The photo, which you can check out below, shows Gunn and his girlfriend Jennifer Holland on the film’s set.

Congrats to @stevendeknight on the Number One movie this weekend, #PacificRimUprising! Here’s a shot of me & @JennLholland from the scene we shot for it (yes, really). I’m sure they deleted it because they want to spin off my marvelous DJ dancing into its own movie! 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/TZxCkoboQk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2018

Are you excited to see Gunn’s cameo on Pacific Rim Uprising‘s deleted scenes? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Pacific Rim Uprising is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital.