‘Paddington 2’ Is Officially the Best Reviewed Movie Ever on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s official. Everyone loves Paddington 2.

The sequel featuring the marmalade-obsessed bear from the deep darkest jungles of Peru has set a new record as the best-reviewed film ever on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The film received 167 fresh reviews and not a single negative, surpassing Toy Story 2‘s 163 fresh with zero negatives.

It’s an achievement that Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird was set to take, coming in with 218 fresh reviews, but one rotten response knocked the film down to 99-percent fresh, making way for Paddington 2 to take the crown. And it’s not just critics that are enjoying the sequel, which is inspired by writer Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear stories. The sequel has received several BAFTA nominations, including a nod for Best British Film, and has charmed audiences as well. Paddington 2 presently has a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 89-percent.

The overwhelmingly positive response to the film is something that its director, Paul King, is finding very gratifying.

“It’s incredibly gratifying,” King told Deadline. “It’s such a strange process making these films which are preposterously labor-intensive. Normally you feel a film is coming into shape fairly quickly, but when it’s semi-animated so much of it evolves over the following year and you spend so many dozens of hours in darkened rooms looking at incredibly small details. You get incredibly meticulous and controll-y over every last frame. But there’s a danger you entirely lose your mind — and there’s an extraordinary moment when your head comes above water and the first response is from critics. It’s a strange experience and you can’t help but hope for the best for this little character and the film you’ve created. It’s very lovely they were warm and enthusiastic.”

Paddington 2, which follows the adventures of the bear as he settles in with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens as he becomes a popular member of the community, features returning cast members Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins as the Browns with Hugh Grant joining the cast as Windsor Gardens’ local celebrity, fading actor Phoenix Buchanan.

Paddington 2 is in theaters now.