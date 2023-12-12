Paddington Is Getting a Stage Musical

Paddington, the lovable bear whose books have inspired two of the best-reviewed movies of the last decade, is headed to the stage. A new stage musical based on Michael Bond's original Paddington books is currently in development. Producers include Sonia Friedman Productions, Studiocanal, and Eliza Lumley Productions. Tom Fletcher, best known for his work in the band McFly, will write the music and lyrics, according to Deadline, who first reported the news. The play is set to debut in 2025 in the United Kingdom. There is no information yet as to who will appear in it, or where specifically it will debut. Paddington is one of a number of high profile pop culture products being adapted into stage musicals right now, with properties like Stranger Things and Dr. Strangelove getting the live-event treatment, too.

At the same time, feature film adaptations of the Waitress and Mean Girls stage shows are being released, effectively giving studios a second bite at the apple without the baggage that can come with rebooting a beloved movie. To be fair, though, it's unlikely that's the goal with Paddington, as a third installment in the franchise was recently confirmed.

"It is a privilege to be creating a new musical about this gorgeous and beloved little bear with such a wonderful team," Friedman and Lumley wrote in a joint statement (via Deadline). "The magic of Paddington is that, through his wide-eyed innocence, he sees the very best in humanity, reminding us that love and kindness can triumph if we open our hearts and minds to one another. We cannot wait to bring Paddington, his antics, adventures, and mishaps with the Brown family, and Michael Bond's other treasured characters to the stage. We hope to inspire audiences of all ages with fun, beauty, joy, and all that Paddington stands for."

Paddington first appeared in the 1958 children's book A Bear Called Paddington and in the years since, has appeared in dozens of storybooks -- many of which feature multiple stories within them -- and a number of TV and movie adaptations. Sony's next film adaptation is set for a release in the UK on November 8 of next year, followed by a North American release on January 17, 2025.