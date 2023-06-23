Paddington 3: Olivia Colman in Talks To Join Cast in Secret Role

Secret Invasion star Olivia Colman has joined the cast of Paddington 3. The Hollywood Reporter shared that The Crown actress is in talks to play a role in Paddington In Peru this morning. While details are being kept close to the vest, THR reports that Colman's character "will run a retirement home for bears in Peru." So, the third entry in the Paddington franchise will see the small bear make his way home from London. Ben Whishaw's character has been a theatrical favorite for both young and old alike. With more and more talent signing up for this sequel, the sky is the limit for the adorable little bear.

While production was scheduled to be going on this year, the writers strike has complicated matters. Filming hasn't even begun yet, which would cast a lot of doubt onto a November 2024 premiere date. That is traditionally where these movies pop-up on the release calendar. Paddington in Peru would not be alone if that was the case. Tons of productions have had to shut down completely because of the work stoppage and there's no way of knowing when that will be resolved.

New Director For Paddington In Peru

(Photo: Studio Canal/Heyday Films/Marvel)

As fans are well-aware, the first two Paddington films were directed by Paul King. But, there's someone new in the director's chair this time. The honor goes to Dougal Wilson for Paddington's third adventure. He's an award-winning commercial and music video director. So, the anticipation is high and King has been very supportive of the person coming in to take the reins.

"We have long been huge admirers of Dougal's work, his stunning visual creativity, his storytelling, heart, emotion and humour," Studio Canal CEO Anna Marsh and EVP Global Production Ron Halpern wrote in a statement. "We are so thrilled that Dougal will be directing the third Paddington film. We look forward to bringing Paddington back to Peru for his next big screen adventure."

"After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure," Paul King continued. "Dougal's work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably."

