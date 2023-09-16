Paddington 3 Producer Compares Sequel To Surprising Indie Movie

Paddington in Peru's producer says that the sequel will feel a little bit like a surprising indie hit. In an exclusive interview with Games Radar, Paul King compared the upcoming film to Triangle of Sadness. Now, that's a pretty wild comparison. But, the producer says the survivalist movie shares a lot of weird parallels with Paddington's upcoming adventure. Most of those similarities stem from the fact that the bear's family will end up in a foreign locale and have to navigate Peru together. After all, it's a bit of a homecoming for Paddington in that way.

Before the writers and actors strikes began, Olivia Colman signed on for Paddington In Peru. The Crown star's announcement shocked a lot of longtime fans who were thrilled to have such an accomplished actor aboard the sequel. In fact, her character is a bit of a catalyst for the family to make the trip to Peru. According to previous piece at THR, Colman "will run a retirement home for bears" in the country. So, the actress provides the necessary catalyst to get everything moving. It will be interesting to hear more details whenever things in Hollywood get moving again.

Paddington 3 Is On The Way

The first two Paddington entires were directed by Paul King, as most fans know by now. However, there's a new filmmaker in the driver's seat for Paddington In Peru. That would be Dougal Wilson, who made some waves winning awards for commercials and music videos. It's a wild opportunity for the director as he gets to steer Paddington's third adventure on the big screen. To wit, King has been extremely supportive of his fellow filmmaker as anticipation continues to build around Paddington In Peru.

"We have long been huge admirers of Dougal's work, his stunning visual creativity, his storytelling, heart, emotion and humour," Studio Canal CEO Anna Marsh and EVP Global Production Ron Halpern said in a statement. "We are so thrilled that Dougal will be directing the third Paddington film. We look forward to bringing Paddington back to Peru for his next big screen adventure."

Some Small Changes For Paddington In Peru

Paul King is more than a little bit excited to see what will happen next with Paddington. After all, the duo were synonymous for about a decade. Now, with Dougal behind the camera, it will be a little different. But, despite the comments above, the heartfelt, tender tone of these movies will remain intact as things move forward. Ben Whishaw's character has been a cinema fan darling for a while, and that won't change when Paddington In Peru hits theaters a couple of years from now.

"After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure," Paul King continued. "Dougal's work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably."

