Pamela Anderson Refuses to Read Letter from Pam & Tommy Star Lily James

Pamela Anderson has made one thing clear about Hulu's miniseries Pam & Tommy, and that is she doesn't approve. The model-turned-actress was candid about her disinterest well before the original series was released, and that has not changed. In fact, Anderson seems to want nothing to do with the project, and that includes reading a letter penned to her by Pam & Tommy lead Lily James.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Anderson admits she was given a letter by James about Pam & Tommy ahead of its release. The note was written as a way for James to express her respect for Anderson, but the model admits a scanned version of the letter still sits in her email inbox unopened.

"It was already hurtful enough the first time," Anderson said when asked about Pam & Tommy and the period of time it covers. "It's like one of those things where you're going, 'Really?' People are still capitalizing off that thing?"

Continuing, Anderson said she has long foregone offers on projects about her life story. When Pam & Tommy was ordered at Hulu, reports suggested James and the creative team reached out to Anderson, but the actress chose not to engage. "We've respected her desire not to be involved," producer Robert Siegel said at the time. But even still, it seems Anderson has felt the brunt of her life story being aired for the world to see.

Soon, the world will get more insight into Anderson's view of things as her memoir Love, Pamela will be released shortly. Netflix signed a deal to turn the memoir into a documentary, and in its first trailer, Anderson seems to share her final thoughts on the hit Hulu original.

I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive and now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control the narrative for the first time," she admits. "Why can't we be the heroes of our own life story?"

