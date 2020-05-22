Baywatch: Pamela Anderson Didn't Like The Rock's Reboot

✖

As it turns out, Baywatch alumnus Pamela Anderson is one of the many that didn't end up enjoying 2017's Baywatch reboot. The film, which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Alexandra Daddario, amongst others, was an unnecessary reboot according to the star of the popular 1990s series. Anderson appeared remotely on a recent episode Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and during the "Let's Get Shady" segment, the actor threw plenty of shade towards the reboot.

"I didn't like it," Anderson told Cohen. "Let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television, is just messing with it."

It's definitely a surprising take from Anderson, an actor who appeared both in the television series and the film revival which she just slammed. Despite being panned by critics and fans alike — it has a 17-percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes — the film ended up grossing well over $170 million at the box office against reportedly modest $67 million budget. In fact, the movie ended up winning a Golden Razzie the year after, awards handed out to movies the masses though were the worst of the worst.

“Great homecoming for me,” Johnson himself shared in an Instagram post back in 2018.. “After months away from home due to filming, I come back home to these Christmas gift surprises waiting for me in my office. Amazing gift from Disney commemorating over 5 MILLION WORLDWIDE SALES for our soundtrack of MOANA, on which I sang the song YOU’RE WELCOME.”

“And a sweet little GOLDEN RAZZIE AWARD for making BAYWATCH,” he added. “Categorized as — A movie so rotten and shitty, you actually fell in love with it.”

“Hey, I take full responsibility,” he included with a poop emoji, “so punch me right in the kisser for that one.”

