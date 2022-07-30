Pam & Tommy: Sebastian Stan Reveals Marvel Co-Star Chris Evans Was Considered For NSFW Role

Pam & Tommy was released earlier this year and followed Tommy Lee's whirlwind romance with Pamela Anderson. The titular roles were played by Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Solider) with big names such as Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling on the cast list. The limited series was recently nominated for ten Emmy awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Sebastian Stan), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Lily James), and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (Seth Rogen). The show also featured a very funny cameo from Jason Mantzoukas (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, The Good Place). The actor voiced Tommy Lee's penis in the show, but writer/director Robert Siegel originally had someone else in mind for the role: Chris Evans.

"We didn't know who we were going to get at that point," Stan shared while talking to Awards Daily. "The guys, I think, called me at one point and were like, 'What do you think? Do you think Chris Evans would do this with you?'" Stan continued with a laugh, "I was like, 'I'm not calling him, OK? I can't ask him to do this.'"

"It's very much a confessional scene," Stan added of the infamous penis chat. "It's very much sort of [like] when you're telling a friend of yours, 'My god, I'm developing feelings for this person and I'm kind of scared.' So it's a vulnerable scene like that. But then we thought we're not going to know until we have the whole episode if it's too much, if it makes sense, if it doesn't."

According to Variety, Lee's autobiography, Tommyland, actually mentions the Mötley Crüe drummer having conversations with his own penis, so the series decided to include a heart-to-heart moment between Lee and his member.

"As much as I'd like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from [Lee's] memoir," Siegel explained. "I think it might be a first [for television]. There was gentle pushback because you've got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive."

Director Craig Gillespie added that shooting the talking penis scene was "just awkward." He explained, "You've got four puppeteers working with an animatronic penis. And then, how much is too much, and do you start to lose his emotional torment of what's going on? Hopefully, it works."

Pam & Tommy is currently available to stream on Hulu.