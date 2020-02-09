Batman Producer Reportedly Broke Up With Pamela Anderson Over Text

Batman producer Jon Peters and actress and model Pamela Anderson split less than a week after their marriage. According to Us Magazine, Peters called off the marriage via text message before their documents were filed. Peters reportedly stated in the text that “This whole marriage thing … has scared me” and “It made me realize that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair. Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I’m going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada we did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me.”

Anderson released a statement after the split became public, saying, “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

The marriage took place quietly in Malibu on January 20th, attended by Anderson’s two sons, Peters’ three daughters, and his ex-wife, Christine Forsyth-Peters. Both Anderson and Peters have been married four times before. They dated for a time 30 years ago and had kept their reunion a secret for months.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.” Peters said at the wedding, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Anderson’s first marriage was to Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, the father of her two sons. She later married Kid Rock and twice married Rick Salomon.

Peters first met Anderson at the Playboy Mansion in the 1980s, when he was at the height of producing power. He has a long list of film credits, many of them on favorites from the 1980s. They include An American Werewolf in London, Flashdance, Clue, The Color Purple, Rain Man, Tim Burton’s Batman, and Batman Returns.

Pamela Anderson Photo by Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images & Jon Peter Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images