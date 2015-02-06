Paramount+ Launches, How to Watch and What You Need to Know

✖

What time does Paramount+ launch and what do CBS All Access subscribers need to know? That question is being asked as the launch of Paramount+ is now upon us; the app formerly known as CBS All Access has expanded, offering subscribers what they are calling a mountain of entertainment, live sports, and news. With network offerings like MTV, Comedy Central, and many more, Paramount+ is offering a big library with hopes to compete alongside dominant streamers like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. With the launch of Paramount+ on March 4th, the refreshed streaming service is promising much more content to come in the future.

Subscribers can now watch Paramount+ online; various apps will be updated over coming day.

Users who are already signed up for subscriptions through CBS All Access don't need to worry about a thing; their subs will automatically convert over to Paramount+ without anything need to be done. Shows like SEAL Team, SWAT, FBI and Clarice will now be available to stream on Paramount+. Exclusive programs like The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, and Star Trek: Discovery will also be available, as will new titles including The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, and a revival of the original season of The Real World.

The CBS All Access app will likely update and look a bit different when it becomes Paramount+. Expect to see an updated library of classic shows and movies, as well new offerings in established franchises from the ViacomCBS library.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS in a press release. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

There are more programs and movies in the works for Paramount+, which will also serve as the streaming home for new movies like A Quiet Place Part II, Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible 7, and a lot more.

