The Real World Homecoming Releases Official Trailer

✖

Paramount+ has rolled out the first trailer for The Real World Homecoming. In case you missed it, MTV is getting the band back together after 30 years. All the original cast members from the New York season are back, meaning fans get to see what Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies, and Kevin Powell have been doing all these years since. It should be an interesting moment for Paramount+ as they see how much people want to watch these old reunions specials. ViacomCBS’s successes with Jersey Shore and Teen Mom reunion specials prove there’s always an appetite for revisiting old favorites. Funnily enough, The Real World helped provide a template for those smash hits to thrive, so there’s no reason to believe people won’t pack in for The Real World Homecoming.

When the show was announced, President of MTV Entertainment Group Chris McCarthy said, “THE REAL WORLD is credited with creating the Reality TV genre and was one of the first series to tackle important and yet unrepresented topics such as LGBTQ, race, gender, HIV/AIDS and religion. With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franchises it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all for the launch.”

Almost 30 years later, the roommates are moving back in together, and it’s time to get real…AGAIN! The #RealWorld Homecoming: New York starts streaming on March 4th only on @Paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/bYZSvqQ0qj — The Real World Homecoming: New York (@RealWorldMTV) February 26, 2021

Paramount+ published a description of the series:

“Created for MTV by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim of Bunim/Murray Productions, THE REAL WORLD helped shape a generation and sought to spotlight culturally resonant stories like never before — including one of the first LGBTQ+ relationships documented on a TV series, the first televised same-sex commitment ceremony, and its unforgettable portrayal of Pedro Zamora’s battle with HIV.”

“Celebrated for its diverse casting and honest portrayal of contemporary young adulthood, THE REAL WORLD illustrated a simple yet powerful idea of connecting people from widely divergent backgrounds to find common ground on the issues that divided them and generated conversations that reverberated loudly through media and youth culture.”

Multiple seasons of THE REAL WORLD will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Are you excited for The Real World on Paramount+? Let us know down in the comments!