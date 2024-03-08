Paramount Offering 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Movies In One Package For $11

A group of interesting Paramount Blu-ray releases are tearing up Amazon's Movers and Shakers section today, and with good reason. They include four formats packed into each box for only $10.99. That is to say, you'll get the 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital version of the film dirt cheap. It appears that these were Walmart exclusives at one point, but are now available on Amazon. At the time of writing, the films in that we could find in this collection are available to pre-order in the list below with a May 21st release date:

Granted, these releases come in basic DVD-style cases, so they probably won't appeal to collectors, but for anyone looking for a 4K bargain they would certainly fit the bill. Plus the versatility with formats could be useful for a number of reasons, not the least of which being that there are still a lot of people out there with DVD and basic Blu-ray players. They could future proof their investment a little bit with something like this. With streaming prices skyrocketing and content constantly shifting platforms, physical media still makes a lot of sense.