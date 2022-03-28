Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2022

April is just a few days away, which means there are even more streaming options making their way to your favorite streaming services. Paramount+ has quite a few new options lined up for the month of April, including some popular classic films, beloved TV shows, and highly anticipated originals. There’s something for just about everyone on the way over the next few weeks, and Paramount+ has now unveiled the full streaming addition calendar for the month of April, so subscribers know exactly what’s to come.

The beginning of the month will see the most additions to the Paramount+ lineup. Movies like Top Gun, Forrest Gump, Crocodile Dundee, Office Space, Titanic, The Legend of Zorro, and quite a few others will join Paramount’s streaming roster on April 1st. That same day, four seasons of Jackass will make their way to the service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On April 28th, Paramount+ will be adding one of the most acclaimed franchises in history. All three films in The Godfather trilogy will be added on that day, along with the premiere of new original series The Offer, which tells the story of the making of The Godfather.

You can check out the full Paramount+ April lineup below!

April 1

Jackass (Seasons 1-4)

1 Mile to You

A River Runs Through It

A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart

Across the Universe

Addams Family Values

Ali

Alien Addiction

Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold

Almost in Love

Altered Minds

At The Jersey Shore

Autumn Wanderer

Beatbox

Before/During/After

Bitter Melon

Bloody Sunday

Bugsy

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte’s Web

Chasing Comets

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daffodils

Dead Again

Don’t Read This on a Plane

Dying Laughing

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eleven Eleven

Felony

Fishing Without Nets

Florrie

Forrest Gump

Funny Face

Get Big

Ghost World

Giants Being Lonely

Hair

Heartbreakers

Her Name Was Jo

Hunky Dory

Hustle & Flow

I Hate the Man in My Basement

I Love You, Man

Implanted

In God I Trust

In Love with Alma Cogan

Ink and Steel

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

King Arthur

La Cage Aux Folles

Last Three Days

Little Miss Sunshine

Married to the Mob

Meet Bill

Miami

Middle Men

Natural Vice

Nesting Dolls

Nobodys Watching

Office Space

Only People

Panic Room

Ping Pong Summer

Promised

Pulp Fiction

Reign of Fire

Rook

Sacred Heart

Seaside

Sing Me a Song

Solace

Sunshine

Sweet River

Teen Witch

The Ballad of Billy McCrae

The Believers

The Bird Catcher

The Browsing Effect

The Conversation

The Dictator

The First Wives Club

The Florist

The Fly

The Haunting

The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties

The Hunter

The Legend of Zorro

The Long Goodbye

The Manchurian Candidate

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

The Thin Red Line

The Young Victoria

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Top Gun

Wedding Palace

Words and Pictures

April 3

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

April 4

Carrie

April 5

Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition premiere

April 6

Crank Yankers (Season 5)

Siesta Key (Season 3)

April 8

iCarly Season 2 premiere

April 11

CMT Awards

April 13

PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue

April 14

Cecilia premiere

April 15

Come Dance With Me (Season 1)

Rugrats (10 new episodes)

April 20

100 Days to Fall in Love (Season 1)

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks (Season 4)

April 22

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

April 28

The Godfather

The Godfather, Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Offer premiere