Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2022

April is just a few days away, which means there are even more streaming options making their way to your favorite streaming services. Paramount+ has quite a few new options lined up for the month of April, including some popular classic films, beloved TV shows, and highly anticipated originals. There’s something for just about everyone on the way over the next few weeks, and Paramount+ has now unveiled the full streaming addition calendar for the month of April, so subscribers know exactly what’s to come.
The beginning of the month will see the most additions to the Paramount+ lineup. Movies like Top Gun, Forrest Gump, Crocodile Dundee, Office Space, Titanic, The Legend of Zorro, and quite a few others will join Paramount’s streaming roster on April 1st. That same day, four seasons of Jackass will make their way to the service.
On April 28th, Paramount+ will be adding one of the most acclaimed franchises in history. All three films in The Godfather trilogy will be added on that day, along with the premiere of new original series The Offer, which tells the story of the making of The Godfather.
You can check out the full Paramount+ April lineup below!
April 1
Jackass (Seasons 1-4)
1 Mile to You
A River Runs Through It
A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart
Across the Universe
Addams Family Values
Ali
Alien Addiction
Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold
Almost in Love
Altered Minds
At The Jersey Shore
Autumn Wanderer
Beatbox
Before/During/After
Bitter Melon
Bloody Sunday
Bugsy
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte’s Web
Chasing Comets
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Daffodils
Dead Again
Don’t Read This on a Plane
Dying Laughing
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Eleven Eleven
Felony
Fishing Without Nets
Florrie
Forrest Gump
Funny Face
Get Big
Ghost World
Giants Being Lonely
Hair
Heartbreakers
Her Name Was Jo
Hunky Dory
Hustle & Flow
I Hate the Man in My Basement
I Love You, Man
Implanted
In God I Trust
In Love with Alma Cogan
Ink and Steel
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
King Arthur
La Cage Aux Folles
Last Three Days
Little Miss Sunshine
Married to the Mob
Meet Bill
Miami
Middle Men
Natural Vice
Nesting Dolls
Nobodys Watching
Office Space
Only People
Panic Room
Ping Pong Summer
Promised
Pulp Fiction
Reign of Fire
Rook
Sacred Heart
Seaside
Sing Me a Song
Solace
Sunshine
Sweet River
Teen Witch
The Ballad of Billy McCrae
The Believers
The Bird Catcher
The Browsing Effect
The Conversation
The Dictator
The First Wives Club
The Florist
The Fly
The Haunting
The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties
The Hunter
The Legend of Zorro
The Long Goodbye
The Manchurian Candidate
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
The Thin Red Line
The Young Victoria
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Top Gun
Wedding Palace
Words and Pictures
April 3
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
April 4
Carrie
April 5
Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition premiere
April 6
Crank Yankers (Season 5)
Siesta Key (Season 3)
April 8
iCarly Season 2 premiere
April 11
CMT Awards
April 13
PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue
April 14
Cecilia premiere
April 15
Come Dance With Me (Season 1)
Rugrats (10 new episodes)
April 20
100 Days to Fall in Love (Season 1)
Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks (Season 4)
April 22
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
April 28
The Godfather
The Godfather, Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Offer premiere